Henry hits 1,000 career points

PRAIRIE GROVE -- When Prairie Grove needs firepower, head girls basketball coach Scott Reed looks for his Henry rifle to sight in.

Basketball in the Natural State is not exactly the old west, but senior guard Lexie Henry more than lives up to the Henry reputation.

With a left-handed layup Henry achieved a personal milestone by scoring the 1,000th point of her career in girls basketball during a Dec. 11, 2023, nonconference game against Lavaca.

Henry's career point total stands at 1,170 coming off a 31-point performance in a Colors Day, 54-45, win over Shiloh Christian on Monday, Jan. 8.

The school issued a statement saying, "Prairie Grove High School, her coaches and her teammates would like to congratulate Lexie for reaching this milestone. With her hard work and dedication, Lexie has earned a basketball scholarship to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. Lexie would like to thank her parents, coaches and especially her teammates for their support during her high school career."

Reed and Prairie Grove athletic director Dave Torres presented Henry a commemorative basketball during a break in the action on Colors Day.

"Lexie's somebody who lives in the gym, always playing basketball. In the two years I've known her she's one of those gym rats. She really loves the game and you don't very often see her without a ball in her hand or in the gym trying to shoot. She's come a long ways in the two years I've been here, on the defensive side and just all around, We're seeing her mature a little bit. She's been a joy to coach," Reed said.

"It felt really good. It was really hard to score a thousand in the past three years I've been playing. It's really tough whenever you get face-guarded," Henry said.

She started 0-for-5 against Shiloh Christian and had a layup clang off the backboard. She said the key to overcoming those kind of starts is simple -- keep firing.

"You just got to keep shooting no matter what," Henry said.

Those baskets changed the momentum in Prairie Grove's favor.

"We definitely needed those things cause it was nip and tuck right there. Then she bombs those two in and kind of gave us a little momentum going into that second quarter," Reed said. "She's not going to be an 'o-for' for long, I know that. She's got the green light."

Henry knew she hit the 1,000 point plateau when finishing a left-handed driving layup against Lavaca. The right-handed Henry knows developing her off-hand to not only dribble, but also score opens up the floor.

"It's really good because a lot of people know I'm right-handed, but I love going left," Henry said, adding it's easier to take defenders off the dribble going left. "I don't know why, but I just go that way a lot."

Her advice to the young players sitting in the stands watching the Prairie Grove varsity is, "You just have to put a lot of hard work in. I've been practicing since seventh grade and I just work my way up."