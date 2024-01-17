Library to host artist reception

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Public Library will host a reception 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 for Joyce Hultgren, an artist based in Northwest Arkansas.

Some of Hultgren's artwork will be on display at the library Jan. 16-March 15.

Historically, Hultgren is a pen and ink artist but in recent years, she has integrated watercolor painting into her work. She is inspired by the natural and historic surroundings of her native NW Arkansas and south Texas, her home for more than 40 years.

Hultgren also is a vendor/artist at Onion Creek Home, 183 W. Main St., in Farmington, where her work is featured as 5x7 notecards with an Arkansas flavor. She receives commission requests and her work is available at www.joycehultgren.com.