OPINION: AG again says ‘No’ to efforts in changing laws

Attorney General Tim Griffin this past week rejected even more attempts to change the Arkansas Constitution.

The back-and-forth between several groups seeking to place before the voters issues of the state's Freedom of Information Act; changes to the LEARNS Act (recently and quickly passed by the legislature); even for a ballot issues that would expand the state's obligation to provide an adequate education to public school students in Arkansas, and require all schools that receive state or local funds to meet the same state academic and accreditation standards have been similarly, quickly and in some cases snidely and in a condescending way, rejected.

The absolute test, as passed in recent sessions by the legislature, was to allow ballot titles to be the sole discretion of the state's Attorney General, an office Tim Griffin, no matter how poorly his performance shows by his actions, holds.

Prior to changing the methods of certifying a ballot title and the contents of the ballot issues in legal and actual terms, the Arkansas General Assembly over a couple of past sessions had sought to make it harder and harder for the state's citizenry to even collect signatures for such a proposal.

The Republican attorney general said (again and again) he must reject the committee's proposed popular name and ballot title because of various problems in the text of the proposed constitutional amendment -- nearly all of which are imported into the proposed ballot title -- and he asked for the proposed constitutional amendment, popular name and ballot title to be redesigned.

This stalling technique is being used by Griffin and his staff to literally postpone and kill all attempts to place a ballot driver initiative on the ballot for Arkansans to vote.

The attorney general's certification of the proposed popular name and the proposed ballot title for the committee's proposed constitutional amendment is required to open the door for the committee to start collecting signatures of registered voters to try to get the committee's proposed constitutional amendment on the general election ballot.

And that is just the first hurdle.

Then all ballot committees are required to turn in 90,704 signatures of registered voters, including signatures from 50 counties, by July 5 to the secretary of state's office to qualify their proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 general election ballot.

Look at the calendar folks, July 5 is not that far away.

The FOR-AR Kids ballot access issue is just one of the issues Griffin has rejected.

He always says: "...the proposed text of the constitutional amendment includes key terms that are vague or ambiguous, and the lack of clarity on these key terms prevents him from ensuring the proposed ballot title does not mislead by amplification or omission and from substituting and certifying a more appropriate ballot title."

All these "steps" to slow the process of any group of organizations from collecting the needed signatures to place an issue for all the states to vote upon at the general election. These challenges have come from the far-right and several decades of Republican lawmakers being fed up with judges -- such as the Arkansas State Supreme Court -- from knocking down those wild attempts at passing laws in the General Assembly that clearly violate the rights and protections of individuals and even the state. The legislature does not, it seems, trust the Arkansas electorate to decide an issue at the ballot box.

There has been over the past decade to change the "tenor" of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

With a clear GOP bias to the current court, Griffin and our Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders feels more confident in issues that reach the highest court in Arkansas, which will possibly result in their ideological favor.

Griffin's constant and adamant refusal to allow even the most well-written and simple ballot title and text to escape his purview is indeed frustrating.

It is clear that Griffin, who answers to the far-right whim and desires and not the citizens of Arkansas, needs a little hard lesson in the law.

Or maybe he needs a more important lesson at the ballot box -- just a few years away.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several Northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected].