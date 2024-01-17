PG School Board views plans for new junior high addition





GREENLAND -- A two-story addition for Prairie Grove Junior High is moving forward but Prairie Grove School Board now must decide whether to expand the project to include a new athletic fieldhouse and indoor facility adjacent to the football field.

The board held a special work session Jan. 10 at the offices for Pick-it Construction, the district's construction manager for the junior high project.

The work session was called at the request of Craig Boone and Jo Hardy with Architecture Plus, Inc., of Fort Smith. They presented plans and renderings for the junior high addition and also plans for a fieldhouse and indoor facility.

Toward the end of the work session, Doug Bryant with Pick-it presented cost estimates if the school board wanted the construction company to work on all three projects at the same time.

Bryant said he reached out to subcontractors to get current figures, used historical data and looked at updated costs for building the new middle school to come up with the estimates.

The junior high addition will cost about $350 per square foot for around $17 million for a building with 46,000 square feet and 22 classrooms, Bryant said.

The school district has been approved for $3 million in state partnership money to help with the construction of the building, and it also has about $5 million in the building fund dedicated to capital improvement projects.

The fieldhouse would cost about $314 per square foot, a total of about $4 million for just under 10,000 square feet, and the 40,000-square-foot indoor facility would cost about $3.7 million, or $97 per square foot. State partnership money is not eligible for nonacademic projects.

The "best bang for the buck," Bryant said, would be to construct all three projects at the same time, a total estimated cost of $24.7 million. It was pointed out that a larger project would attract interest from more companies. When talking to potential subcontractors, Bryant said about 75% indicated "there's a nugget if we do all three at the same time."

After the presentation, board member J.C. Dobbs said he would have to "let this soak in for a bit."

Superintendent Lance Campbell on Friday said school officials talked with the district's financial advisors, First Security Beardsley, the next day and they are going to bring three different scenarios for the board to consider at its Feb. 20 meeting: build only the junior high addition, build the junior high addition and fieldhouse or build all three.

In September, Scott Beardsley told board members the district has the financial ability to borrow around $15 million without a tax increase using a second lien bond option. This would not require a vote of the electors but could be approved by a simple vote of the board, according to Beardsley.

Plans and renderings of the new junior high building show it will be brick along the bottom half with metal for the top half. Boone said the metal gives "texture" to the building, as opposed to having it as an all-brick building.

Boone said the board's request to turn a courtyard into classrooms for band and choir would not work because of the costs for that change. The courtyard will be adjacent to the cafeteria and could be used for outside dining and outdoor classrooms, Boone said.

Board member William Dick agreed, saying the cost to enclose the courtyard was not worth the square footage that would be gained. Instead, the school is looking at another area in the new building for band. The ninth grade will continue to be a part of the high school band.

This new building will be connected to the current junior high with an enclosed walkway. The main entrance will remain in the same place. The current cafeteria and adjacent classrooms will be torn down and a new cafeteria/commercial kitchen will be located in the addition. The cafeteria will be accessible from the back parking lot for staff members.

Turning to plans for a fieldhouse and indoor facility, Boone said the fieldhouse would have football lockers in the middle of the building; separate locker areas for girls' track, softball and soccer on one side; and separate locker areas for boys' baseball and soccer on the other side.

The fieldhouse also would have coaches' offices, bathrooms/showers, a film room and weight room. Boys would be on one side, girls on the other, with the area for football in the middle of the building.

The fieldhouse would open up into the indoor facility and the football team would go from the indoor facility up the hill to the football field.

Bryant said it would take about 24 months to construct the junior high building if Pick-it broke ground after school is out for the year. The fieldhouse and indoor facility could be finished in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The key, Bryant said, is to be able to start ordering supplies as soon as possible, even if construction doesn't start for five months, because of lead time to receive supplies and increasing costs.

David Kellogg, former assistant superintendent with Prairie Grove schools and now a consultant for capital projects, reminded board members that having debt is normal for a school district.

"We won't ever get out of debt," Kellogg told board members. "Don't worry about that."

Rendering courtesy Prairie Grove School District This is the view of the new Prairie Grove Junior High addition from the northwest. The doors lead to the cafeteria and the two-story section is in the back. In all, the addition will have 46,000 square feet and 22 classrooms. Architecture Plus, Inc., created the rendering.



Rendering courtesy PG School District This rendering by Architectural Plus, Inc. shows what the two-story addition for Prairie Grove Junior High looks like from the southeast. This side of the building is along Mock Street. The architects are still deciding what to do with the panel that shows the tiger head.





