‘Quick Draw’ flash in pan

PRAIRIE GROVE -- That animated cartoon character, "Quick Draw McGraw" from way back in 1959-1961 keeps showing up among Prairie Grove boys basketball highlights in the form of sophomore Cole McGarrah.

Prairie Grove's 3-point shooting suffered from frost bite in the Tigers' Colors Day 53-40 loss to Shiloh Christian rescheduled from Friday, Jan. 5 to Monday, Jan. 8 due to weather.

The Tigers (6-10, 1-3 4A-1) were ice cold from the 3-point line and free throw line, managing just one double digit quarter, the third in which they outscored Shiloh Christian 17-9, but there was one "flash in the pan."

Prairie Grove slashed its deficit to 40-36 on a sensational play by McGarrah, who showcased one of his "Quick Draw McGarrah" repertoire shots. The Tiger sophomore cupped the ball while elevating then released a shot to finish a drive while doing his impersonation of a skywalk, sandwiched around free throws by Jace Edwards before Shiloh Christian closed out the game on a 13-4 run over the last 5:10 to pull away.

The Saints jumped ahead 20-8 in the first quarter behind 10 points from Chase Blessing, who finished with a game-high 19. Blessing knocked down two of Shiloh's four 3-pointers in the period. Joby Butler and Sam Alexander had the other threes.

Shiloh Christian increased its lead to 28-15 at the half.

Prairie Grove opened the third quarter by making a 9-1 run to get back in the game. Alex Abshier cut down the lane, caught an inbounds pass and scored as the Tigers played it in under their their own basket. McGarrah hit a free throw, then added a field goal by driving to the free-throw-line and launching a jumper. McGarrah led Prairie Grove with 18 points.

Cole Edmiston swished a pair of foul shots and Blake Coughran finished a drive down down the lane to cap the run and pull the Tigers within 29-24 midway through the third period.

Shiloh's Jude Humphrey spotted up from the left corner and nailed a 3-pointer at the other end to stop the Prairie Grove run and get the Saints their first field goal of the third.

Prairie Grove battled back, by forging an 8-0 run. Abshier and McGarrah combined to make 3-of-4 free throws. McGarrah drove the length of the floor, then opted for a pull-up jumper which went through the nets. Edwards went left all the way to the basket but couldn't convert a 3-point play. The Tigers had a chance to take the lead, but McGarrah could only make 1-of-2 free throws, which salvaged a tie, 32-32, with 1:24 to go in the third.

Shiloh Christian scored the last five points of the quarter on a Humphrey triple from the right corner and Butler's driving layup to go up 37-32.

Shiloh Christian 53, Prairie Grove 40

Shiloh Christian^20^8^9^16^--^53

Prairie Grove^8^7^17^8^--^40

Prairie Grove (6-10, 1-3 4A-1): Cole McGarrah 6 6-10 18, Alex Abshier 3 1-2 8, Cole Edmiston 2 2-2 6, Jace Edwards 1 2-7 4, Blake Coughran 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-21 40.

Shiloh Christian (7-9, 2-2 4A-1): Chase Blessing 6 4-9 19, Joby Butler 3 3-4 11, Jude Humphrey 3 0-0 8, Sam Alexander 2 2-2 7, Caleb Arnold 2 0-0 5, Duke Bowman 1 1-5 3.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Abshier). Shiloh Christian 9 (Blessing 3, Butler 2, Humphrey 2, Alexander, Arnold).