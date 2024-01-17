Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Jan. 2

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: There is a loose pipe under the three-compartment sink that leaks with high usage.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: There is buildup of debris on the vents. The permit expired 7/31/2023.

Subway

188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: The men's restroom soap dispenser was empty. Core violations: There is food residue on the ceiling tiles above the hot-hold table.

Jan. 4

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington.

Priority violations: Employee washed his hands with gloves on. Raw bacon wrapped peppers were above ready-to-eat produce. Cook plating a to-go meal dropped a piece of cooked chicken on the raw prep table frame and then picked up the chicken and added it to the container. Priority foundation violations: The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product which it is applicable. Core violations: Raw beef was thawing at room temperature. A clear teeth aligner device was on top of a lid of a container used to store chips. Dumpster lid is open.

Casey's

305 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: An employee shut off the water without a barrier after washing hands. A box of diesel treatment fluid and bottles of liquid medicine were being stored above cases of Monster drinks. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: None.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

310 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: An employee shut off the water without a barrier after washing hands. The dish room three-compartment sink and ice cream three-compartment sink sanitizer mixers were dispensing 0 ppm quat. Soft serve mix in the right machine was at 58 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: One cook was wearing bracelets. Sanitizer solution for wiping cloths was at 0 ppm quat. Boxes of cups were being stored on the floor. The ice chute on the soda fountain has a buildup of debris. Posted permit expired 10/31/2023.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette