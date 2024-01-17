Snow brings fun and winter scenes

January 17, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Lynn Kutter

Audri Duffy, 2, of Farmington, helps her daddy sweep off the snow from the sidewalk in front of their house on Monday after Northwest Arkansas received 2-4 inches of a very dry snow on Sunday afternoon.

Snow brings fun and winter scenes

photo The snow-covered red Adirondack chairs at Pedal Pops in Farmington made a pretty picture on Monday.
photo Photos by Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The snow that fell in western Washington County on Sunday left many beautiful snow scenes at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, including this one of the snow-covered split-rail fences near the Borden House.
photo Joy Balch of Prairie Grove prepares to give her daughter, Harper Balch, a push so she can sled down on an inner tube at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Monday.
photo Carter Buretta, 6, Maddox Buretta, 3, and Hadley Buretta, 4, of Prairie Grove, are bundled up and ready to go sledding on the hill near the Borden House at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The hill is one of the more popular sites for sledding in the community.
photo This couple watches as children, teenagers and adults sled at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Monday.
photo Sherra Irvin of Prairie Grove, dressed for the weather, walks Tucker, a miniature Australian shepherd, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Monday. Irvin said Tucker loves the snow but she wasn't looking forward to walking in frigid temperatures.