Snow play day

Nancy Woodward/Special to Enterprise-Leader Ivy, a 15-month-old Keeshond owned by Nancy Woodward of Farmington, loved playing in the snow Sunday afternoon with its playmate, Hooper, a 13-year-old Keeshond. Woodward said she had a hard time keeping them inside out of the subfreezing temperatures. Ivy ran around the yard and Hooper just wanted to roll in the snow, she said. Snow started after 12 p.m., Sunday and continued throughout the afternoon, blanketing the area.

