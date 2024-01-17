Spinning & talking

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Kathleen McGill of Elkins uses a spinning wheel on Jan. 10, 2024, to produce fiber that is made of either goldenrod or marigold that she foraged from the side of the road. Members of the Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month at the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Peggy Bowen of West Fork and Susie Miller of Fayetteville are in the background. Members bring their own projects to work on during their meetings but "basically, we sit and talk and help each other," they said. Newcomers are welcome.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mary Neligh with the Wool and Wheel Handspinners Guild uses her hands and spinning wheel to weave strands together during the group's monthly meeting Jan. 10, 2024, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Her Dutch wheel was designed by a world champion speed spinner in the 1960s, she said. Neligh has had her wheel since the 1970s.

