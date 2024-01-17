Thank you note

Parents Brittany and Josh, big brother Derrick and family members of Ella and Iris Reed would like to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for everyone who brought food to the girls' funeral service on December 23, 2024.

Thank you, Pastor Shelly Thompson, for the use of your building, Pastor Joe Hudgens for conducting the sweet service and to everyone who took the time to come and be with us during this difficult day. Thank you for the flowers, food, cards and for your prayers. We know and believe that our girls are being loved and tenderly cared for by angels and family members in Heaven. We will see them again one day.

Sincerely,

Brittany, Derrick and Josh Reed

