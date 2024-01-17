Tigers get Colors Day in

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: The rescheduling of Prairie Grove's Colors Day ceremony from Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, to Monday, Jan. 8, 204, placed the event behind the Enterprise-Leader deadline, therefore the story and photos, along with game stories from the basketball action are published in the Jan. 17, 2024, issue of the Enterprise-Leader.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove celebrated Colors Day on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 after snowfall in the region caused a postponement from its originally schedule for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The school held a pep rally in the afternoon on Monday, Jan. 8. Coronation was held after the JV boys game against Shiloh Christian.

The 2024 Colors Day Court featured all classes.

Freshmen maid Valerie Medeiros, daughter of Anna Hernandez and Jason Medeiros, escorted by Luis Orozco, son of Zuleyka Pichardo, and Titus Teague, son of Max and Amy Teague; and freshman maid Kayla Chandler, daughter of Matt and Brooke Chandler, escorted by Kail Arivett, son of Stephanie Arivett and Paul Arivett, and Isaac Moss, son of Hasani and Linda Moss.

Sophomore maid Olivia Hargis, daughter of Matt and Bridgette Hargis, escorted by Morgan Cobb, son of Justin and Janet Cobb, and Cole McGarrah, son of Jerry and Brittanee McGarrah; and sophomore maid Hope Kidd, daughter of Doug and Cindi Kidd, escorted by Samuel Kilpatrick, son of Liz and John Rogers and Luke Kilpatrick, and Alex Mann, son of Brad and Lisa Mann.

Junior maid Havyn Huber, daughter of Matt and Aimee Huber, escorted by Landon Jordan, son of Charles and Brittany Jordan, and Alex Martinez, son of Teresa Hidalgo and Juan Martinez; and junior maid Sarah Raper, daughter of Ronnie and Sonya Raper, escorted by Parker Dougan, son of Shelley and the late Dustin Dougan, and Carter Flumm, son of Justin and Brooke Flumm.

Senior maid Anna Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, escorted by Cole Ashley, son of Jeremy and Tracie Ashley, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards; senior maid Madison Hardy, daughter of Matthew and Regan Hardy, escorted by Alex Abshier, son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Blake Coughran, son of Randy and Sharalee Coughran; and senior maid Ava Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, escorted by team captain Cole Edmiston, son of Steve and Barbara Edmiston, and co-captain William Lanier, son of Michael and Katie Lanier.

Attendants were Preslie Mize, daughter of Cole and KayCee Mize, and Ronan Guenther, son of Johnny and Shanda Guenther.

Ava Nall was crowned Colors Day queen for 2024.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader This colorful mass of balloons served as a backdrop for members of Prairie Grove's Colors Day court overlooking the basketball court in Tiger Arena. The Tigers split the games on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, with the boys losing 53-40 to Shiloh Christian, while the girls beat the Lady Saints, 54-45.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior boys basketball captain Cole Edmiston, son of Steve and Barbara Edmiston, crowns classmate Ava Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, as Colors Day queen. Prairie Grove celebrated Colors Day on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Nall was also escorted by co-captain William Lanier, son of Michael and Katie Lanier (left), and attendants, Preslie Mize, daughter of Cole and KayCee Mize, and Ronan Guenther, son of Johnny and Shanda Guenther.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove freshman maid Kayla Chandler, daughter of Matt and Brooke Chandler, escorted by Kail Arivett (left), son of Stephanie Arivett and Paul Arivett, and Isaac Moss, son of Hasani and Linda Moss.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove freshmen maid Valerie Medeiros, daughter of Anna Hernandez and Jason Medeiros, escorted by Titus Teague (left), son of Max and Amy Teague, and Luis Orozco, son of Zuleyka Pichardo.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior maid Havyn Huber, daughter of Matt and Aimee Huber, escorted by Alex Martinez (left), son of Teresa Hidalgo and Juan Martinez, and Landon Jordan, son of Charles and Brittany Jordan.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior maid Sarah Raper, daughter of Ronnie and Sonya Raper, escorted by Parker Dougan (left), son of Shelley and the late Dustin Dougan, and Carter Flumm, son of Justin and Brooke Flumm.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior maid Anna Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, escorted by Jace Edwards (left), son of Mark and Sarah Edwards, and Cole Ashley, son of Jeremy and Tracie Ashley.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove senior maid Madison Hardy, daughter of Matthew and Regan Hardy, escorted by Alex Abshier (left), son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Blake Coughran, son of Randy and Sharalee Coughran.

