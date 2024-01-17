Unofficial all-time career assists leader

GENTRY -- Gentry got a first-hand look at the skill set that made Farmington boys basketball standout Layne Taylor a nominee for McDonald's High School All-American during Thursday's 88-34 loss.

"It's a cool feat. You see great players up there with you. It's really cool knowing you're on a list with those guys, but then at the end of the day you still got to play and prove people now you're right," Layne Taylor said. "It used to be I was proving people wrong 'cause I didn't have the stuff I wanted. Now, it's about proving people right."

In addition, Layne Taylor's now unofficially the all-time career assists leader in Arkansas High School basketball history with 619 and counting, which puts him ahead of the 595 accumulated by David Perry, of Marked Tree, from 1985-88, whose listed as No. 1 by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"That's obviously a tremendous honor for Layne, and Jenna Lawrence got nominated last year. Layne getting nominated this year," said his father, Farmington boys coach Johnny Taylor. "Layne is getting very close to eclipsing the 3,000 career point mark and he is now the all-time leader in assists in the state of Arkansas. We'll turn that in at the end of the year."

Layne Taylor surpassed Perry's career assists total by reaching 597 on his dad's birthday, Jan. 5, in an 83-30 win at Gravette.

On Thursday, the Pioneers (7-13, 1-5 4A-1), like every other team in the league, found themselves becoming part of Layne Taylor's personal highlight reel. If nothing else they'll be able to say they played against one of the very best players to ever take the stage at any level of high school basketball across the Natural State.

Layne Taylor provided a team-high 19 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists for Farmington (20-2, 6-0 4A-1), which won its 12th game in a row. Jaxon Berry had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and Maddox Teeter tossed in 11 points and 5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sam Kirkman added 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists for Farmington. Zach Miller had 7 points and 6 rebounds. Cameron Crisman added 7 points.

Layne Taylor was wheeling and dealing from the git-go.

"You never know when he's going to throw it. He's one of the best passers I've ever seen or played with," Teeter said. "Yeah, he's a great player. I would say one of his best things is passing honestly cause you always got to be ready for him to throw it."

Thirty seconds into the game he penetrated the lane, then threw a behind the head pass to Simpson and the 6-feet-6 senior busted a trey from the corner.

"Most of the time I don't even know I'm doing that. It just happens," Layne Taylor said, when explaining the behind-the-head pass isn't that difficult to execute from a physical standpoint.

Simpson returned the favor after making a steal less than a minute later. Layne Taylor took Simpson's outlet and scored a layup, then hit a pull-up 3-pointer.

Coming out of a Gentry time-out, Layne Taylor threw a lob from the back court that Berry scored on before the Pioneers could get their half-court defense set pushing the Cardinal lead to 13-2.

Layne Taylor had one play where he bounced the ball off the backboard with Berry trailing the play. Gentry fans froze, but on this occasion Berry attempted an unsuccessful one-handed slam. Had he been able to get both hands on the ball, it would have shown up on the highlight reel.

"Him and Jaxon have played together long enough now that Jaxon knows when he's going to throw it up at the rim and give him a chance to try to go dunk it so that's always fun to watch," Johnny Taylor said.

Nehemiah Harrington hit a high-arcing trey for Gentry, and Chris Huey got a trifecta to go down as the Pioneers stayed within 10, trailing 18-8, at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter.

At the other end, Layne Taylor tracked down his own rebound, then whizzed a pass to Teeter open for a three on the wing.

Layne Taylor scored on a run-out, fed Berry with another lob, found Crisman for a trifecta on the left wing, and dished to Teeter, who knocked down a triple from the corner as Farmington took a 33-11 lead over Gentry at the quarter break.

Teeter got a slam off Berry's steal and outlet in the second quarter.

"It was good. It was my third or fourth one this season, but it felt good," Teeter said. "I didn't start dunking until about this year so I'm real excited whenever I'm able to get one so yeah I love it."

Layne Taylor dealt a no-look assist to Kirkman for a layup and later hooked up with Kirkman on a long pass for another bucket.

Just to keep the defense honest, Layne Taylor snapped consecutive 3-pointers before passing to Ayden Lester for a layup and throwing yet another lob to Berry that he converted.

Thursday's game was all but decided with the Cardinals leading 68-17 at halftime, setting a school record for most points in one half in boys basketball. The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up a day in front of a winter storm.

"We've got one more game to finish the first half of the conference cycle of play, Huntsville Tuesday night if we get to play. It was good. I'm glad we got the game in," Johnny Taylor said. "Now we can take a day or two and hopefully it won't be such bad weather that we can't get into practice."

Harrington scored 14 points for Gentry.

Farmington 88, Gentry 34

Farmington^33^35^15^4^--^88

Gentry^11^6^11^6^--^34

Gentry (7-13, 1-5 4A-1): Nehemiah Harrington 3 7-7 14, Addi Taylor 2 0-0 6, Gauge Thompson 1 3-4 5, Tavian Hall 1 0-2 3, Chris Huey 1 0-0 3, Player 1 0-0 3, Jacob Brown 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 10-15 34.

Farmington (20-2, 6-0 4A-1): Layne Taylor 7 0-0 19, Jaxon Berry 6 0-0 13, Maddox Teeter 4 0-0 11, Sam Kirkman 5 0-0 10, Mason Simpson 2 3-5 8, Cameron Crisman 3 0-0 7, Zac Miller 3 0-0 7, Ayden Lester 3 0-0 6, Ethan Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Akin Johnson 1 0-0 2, Mikey Kimmel 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 3-5 88.

3-Point Goals -- Gentry 6 (Taylor 2, Harrington, Hall, Huey, Player). Farmington 12 (L. Taylor 6, Teeter 3, Berry, Simpson, Crisman, Miller).

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Jaxon Berry catches a lob thrown by teammate Layne Taylor from the back court to score an easy basket before Gentry had its half-court defense set. Berry contributed 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Farmington raced to a 68-17 halftime lead before resting its starters. Berry's ability to finish in the air is among the reasons Layne Taylor's become the state's all-time unofficial career assists leader with 619 and counting. Layne's father, Farmington coach Johnny Taylor, will submit Layne's achievements for the Arkansas Activities Association record books once the season is over.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Layne Taylor has Gentry defenders crashing into one another as he delivers a two-handed chest pass, to classmate Mason Simpson open in the right corner. Layne Taylor racked up 19 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists in one half of action as Farmington (20-2, 6-0 4A-1) jumped out to a 68-17 lead. Layne Taylor, son of Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor, and his wife, Morgan Taylor, has started at point-guard since his freshman year and is now unofficially the state's all-time assists leader with 619 and counting. Johnny Taylor plans to turn the records in for the Arkansas Activities Association record books at the end of the season.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Mason Simpson drains an open 3-pointer from the right corner, courtesy of classmate Layne Taylor, one of a dozen assists by Taylor as Farmington (20-2, 6-0 4A-1) jumped out to a 68-17 halftime lead over Gentry on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2024. The 6-feet-6 Simpson is one of the key cogs in the Cardinal offense, which stations shooters around the perimeter to allow Taylor to operate. Simpson scored 8 points in Farmington's 88-34 victory.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Layne Taylor bounces the ball off the backboard trying to set up an alley-oop for teammate Jaxon Berry trailing him after he pick-pocketed the dribble away from Gentry. Layne Taylor recorded 19 points, 3 rebounds and 12 assists in one half while leading Farmington to a 68-17 lead at intermission. Layne Taylor was recently nominated as a McDonald's High School All-American. He's started at point-guard for Farmington since his freshman season and is now unofficially the state's all-time assists leader with 619 and counting. His father, Farmington coach Johnny Taylor plans to turn the records in for the Arkansas Activities Association record books at the end of the season.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Jaxon Berry attempts a one-handed slam of a pass bounced off the backboard from teammate Layne Taylor during a first half of highlights by the Cardinals, who led 68-17 at intermission. Berry had 13 points, 5 rebounds and dished out 4 assists himself as Farmington won its 12th straight game, 88-34, over the Pioneers on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

