What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

RETIREMENT RECEPTION

The city of Farmington and Farmington Police Department will host a reception to celebrate the retirement of Lt. John Collins with a drop-in from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25 at City Hall, 354 W. Main St.

LINCOLN

SENIOR CENTER BINGO FUNDRAISER

Lincoln Senior Center will have a Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 20 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Beans, cornbread and one Bingo card will cost $5. Proceeds will be used to help with the cost to install automatic doors at the center.

Blood Drive

Lincoln High School's emergency service professionals program and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.--2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the bloodmobile located in the high school gym parking lot. Each unit collected will go toward a goal of achieving a $500 scholarship. To sign up for an appointment, go to https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132551.

PRAIRIE GROVE

CIVIL WAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

PG Battlefield State Park will host a workshop on "Tracing your Civil War Genealogy" from 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Park staff will share different research methods to trace Civil War soldiers and their families. Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 24. Space is limited. To register, call or stop by the park, 846-2990.