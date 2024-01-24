Asa falters in ‘24 Iowa caucus, falls out of race

A week ago Monday, when the wintry winds were whipping across the Iowa landscape and back here at home in Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson's gallant try for the White House failed, fizzled and froze with subzero temperature-like results.

Hutchinson, in Iowa, campaigned nonstop, anywhere and to anyone who would listen to his message of electing a quality candidate who was not under both federal and state charges in multiple courts but also a candidate who would abide by the federal constitution.

Sadly, Asa received 191 votes, less than 1% of Iowa caucus goers voting.

After failing to gain polling traction and public interest in his campaign, the former Arkansas governor, congressman and federal bureaucrat quietly folded his campaign tents to come home to Arkansas. Hutchinson still steadfastly maintains he was correct in his message of candidate integrity, electability and constitutional qualification for a presidential candidate, despite the polls or most of the Grand Old Party, that seems more interested in a fight than doing what is right by the law.

Hutchinson, a stalwart follower of the U.S. Constitution, gallantly challenged the legal electability of former President Donald J. Trump's actions on January 6, 2022, as being a disqualification to hold the nation's highest office.

But his efforts to call attention to this fact, much like his campaign, found little to no traction with Iowans (and others) deep in the Grand Old Party fold.

As a candidate who has run for many offices over the years, Asa is only usually turned back in his quest for office by more glib, personable and better candidates.

Hutchinson seemed tired as in the biblical admonition in the Book of Acts, of 'kicking against the pricks,' in trying to show others the error of Trump's ways when an insurrection was afoot in Washington D.C. on the day of the certification of the 2020 vote.

But does the Iowa caucus have a good record in choosing the next GOP front runner or even the next president of the United States?

I think not and certainly hope not for 2024.

Here are some past Iowa Caucus GOP candidate fields and their results.

In 2020, Donald Trump won with 97.1% of the GOP caucus against Bill Weld with 1.3%. Weld, in case you have forgotten, was a former Massachusetts governor and businessman. No one else was in the GOP caucus.

Also in 2020, incumbent President Trump lost the bid for re-election.

In 2016, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas won Iowa. Trump was second followed by Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Rand Paul, Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, Mike Huckabee, Chris Christie, Rick Santorum and Jim Gilmore, completing the field of the dozen candidates.

Back in 2012, it was Rick Santorum who won the GOP nod in Iowa. Mitt Romney was second followed by Ron Paul, Newt Gingrich, Rick Perry, Michele Bachanan and Jon Huntsman. Romney as the GOP nominee lost to President Barack Obama's re-election.

The only candidate from Arkansas to ever win the Iowa GOP caucus was in 2008 when former Governor Mike Huckabee topped a field of Mitt Romney, Fred Thompson and Arizona's U.S. Senator John McCain. McCain lost the presidency to a former U. S. senator from Illinois named Barack Obama.

Things were simpler in 2004 when President George W. Bush was unopposed in the Iowa caucus.

In 2000, former Texas Gov. George W. Bush bested Steve Forbes and Alan Keys for the Iowa caucus win.

In 1996, the GOP caucus in Iowa selected Kansas U.S. Senator Bob Dole over Pat Buchanan to face a re-election effort of President Bill Clinton.

In 1992, President George H. W. Bush was unopposed in the Iowa Caucus but he would lose to former Arkansas governor Bill Clinton, seeking the Democratic nomination for the White House.

So, does the Iowa caucus mean the nominee will be in the White House?

Even Asa Hutchinson, sadly, cannot make that forecast.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.