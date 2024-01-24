Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Jan. 8

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Ground beef in the walk-in, marked with a prep date of 1/07, was at 45 degrees. Refried beans in the walk-in, marked with a prep date of 1/07, were at 67 degrees. Priority foundation violations: Facility does not have an irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dishtemp plate. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The employee restroom did not have a handwash sign. Boxes of meat were being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The handles to the scoops in the bulk salt, flour and corn starch were laying in the product. The bulk bread crumbs had a plastic dish with no handle as the scoop. Dumpster lid was open. The ceiling in the dry storage room is damaged and falling, including a light fixture with a cracked light cover.

Jan. 11

Bethel Brew

89 W. Main St., Suite 6, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Facility could not produce test strips. Core violations: The ice scoop was resting on top of the machine. Boxes of cups were being stored on the concrete ground of the storage area and on the floor of the dry storage room. Cold brew was being stored in a milk jug.

Con Sabor a Mexico

107 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: Server put chips in a basket with bare hands. No soap at the back handwash sink. Eggs over ready-to-eat foods in walk-in. Cook touched ready-to-eat taco shell without changing gloves after touching raw meat. A cook pulled food out of the deep fryer basket with a towel. Priority foundation violations: The menu has a consumer advisory and some items had asterisks, but steak items did not. Core violations: Bucket in back handwash sink. The ceiling tiles in the ladies room are swollen. There is bare wood exposed on the corner of the kitchen. The ceiling joint in the walk-in cooler is leaking.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:Kum & Go, 90 E. Main St., Farmington; Wendy's, 281 W. Main St., Farmington.

