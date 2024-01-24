Roadside service essential in cold weather

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Duane Dill, a 2010 Lincoln graduate, now working for Cowboy Roadside LLC, a Springdale-based towing service, works in the snow to change a tire in the VP Fuels parking lot on Pridemore Drive in Lincoln while his 9-year-old son, Isaac Flores, watches on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Temperatures were in the teens and Dill was making his seventh service call of the day. Isaac was happy to take a snow day off from school and accompany dad. LINCOLN -- Automotive issues don't differentiate between weather extremes and when help arrives to rescue a stranded motorist it's welcomed, especially when temperatures dip into the teens or even sub-zero. Already a subscriber? Log in!