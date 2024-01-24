What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

WEEKLY LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Farmington Public Library has resumed its weekly events for the new year. The library sponsors Storytime, best for ages 2-5, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kids Corner, 3:15-4 p.m., Tuesdays, for ages 5-8; and Tween Time, 3:15-4 p.m., Thursdays, for ages 8-12.

LINCOLN

Blood Drive

Lincoln High School's emergency service professionals program and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.--2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the bloodmobile located in the high school gym parking lot. Each unit collected will go toward a goal of achieving a $500 scholarship. To sign up for an appointment, go to https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132551.

PRAIRIE GROVE

CIVIL WAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

PG Battlefield State Park will host a workshop on "Tracing your Civil War Genealogy" from 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Park staff will share different research methods to trace Civil War soldiers and their families. Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 24. Space is limited. To register, call or stop by the park, 846-2990.