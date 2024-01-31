Courtesy photo Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn (left) presents retired Lt. John Collins with a "key to the city" during a reception for Collins' retirement Jan. 25 at City Hall. Collins, who had been with Farmington Police Department for eight years, also received his service revolver and a plaque from Chief Brian Hubbard. In all, Collins worked 24 years in law enforcement. Farmington honors retired officer 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1