A key to the city

January 31, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

Courtesy photo Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn (left) presents retired Lt. John Collins with a "key to the city" during a reception for Collins' retirement Jan. 25 at City Hall. Collins, who had been with Farmington Police Department for eight years, also received his service revolver and a plaque from Chief Brian Hubbard. In all, Collins worked 24 years in law enforcement.

Farmington honors retired officer