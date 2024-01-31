‘All good’ for giving blood

Submitted photo Lincoln High School senior Dalton Green gives a "thumbs up" while he donates blood Wednesday, Jan. 24. Green was many students and staff members who donated blood. The next blood drive will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 4 at the high school in the bloodmobile from Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. The school is hoping more people from the community will be able to participate in this blood drive.

