‘All good’ for giving blood

January 31, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Lynn Kutter

Submitted photo Lincoln High teachers Laurie Smith (left) and Dona Gregory donate blood in the blood mobile for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks on Jan. 24. The mobile was parked behind the high school for the drive sponsored by tLincoln High's Medical & Emergency Pathway Students program.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks brings blood mobile to Lincoln High.

photo Submitted photo Lincoln High School senior Dalton Green gives a "thumbs up" while he donates blood Wednesday, Jan. 24. Green was many students and staff members who donated blood. The next blood drive will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 4 at the high school in the bloodmobile from Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. The school is hoping more people from the community will be able to participate in this blood drive.