Cardinals solidify first place in league

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (24-2, 10-0) kicked off its Colors Day basketball competition with a convincing 78-39 win against Pea Ridge (21-4, 8-2) to solidify its conference lead.

Layne Taylor topped four Farmington players in double figures, just missing a triple double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. Jaxon Berry tossed in 19 points and dominated the boards with 15 rebounds, while Sam Kirkman knocked down 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Mason Simpson added 13 points and 6 rebounds.

"I'm proud of our guys. We did a great job of following our scouting report. Defensively, we guarded them the way we needed to," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. "Sam Kirkman had his best game of the year. He went 5-for-7 from the 3-point line."

Layne Taylor hit a stepback three, Berry knocked down a baseline jumper, followed by Layne Taylor's free throws and a Maddox Teeter triple in the corner on Layne Taylor's dish out of the back court as the Cardinals scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back.

Pea Ridge didn't get its second bucket until midway through the period when James Bledsoe used a nifty jump stop move to finish a drive only to have the Cardinals close with an 8-2 run to establish a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.

Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd expended all of his time-outs in the first half but couldn't get the ship righted. Farmington got 9 points from Kirkman, 8 from Layne Taylor and 6 by Berry in the second and increased its cushion to 43-14 at halftime.

Pea Ridge managed only one double digit quarter when the Blackhawks came alive to score 20 points in the third period.

After failing to connect from downtown in the first half, Pea Ridge made four treys in the third. Zion Whitmore was good from the right wing. Ben Wheeler stroked one from the left corner. Skye Davenport rattled home a triple from the top of the key, but Kirkman answered with a pair of trifectas in 25 seconds for the Cardinals.

Layne Taylor found him coming off a screen in the right corner, then threw a long pass from the back court with Kirkman set up in the same spot. That started a 15-2 Farmington run bolstered by offensive rebounds. Berry put in his own miss. Layne Taylor claimed his own rebound, dribbled back to the jump circle, then drove the lane again and was fouled. He sank both free throws.

Pea Ridge's only bucket during the run came on Whitmore's drive, draw and dish to Anthoni Ayala.

Layne Taylor capped the Cardinal run with a trey.

Whitmore drained a three late in the period but the Blackhawks trailed Farmington 68-34 going into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.

Whitmore led Pea Ridge with 14 points.

Farmington 78, Pea Ridge 39

Pea Ridge^6^8^20^5^--^39

Farmington^20^23^25^10^--^78

Farmington (24-2, 10-0): Layne Taylor 7 6-7 24, Jaxon Berry 8 2-4 19, Sam Kirkman 6 0-0 17, Mason Simpson 6 0-0 13, Zac Miller 2 0-0 4, Maddox Teeter 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 8-11 78.

Pea Ridge (21-4, 8-2): Zion Whitmore 6 0-0 14, Skye Davenport 2 2-2 7, Ben Wheeler 2 0-0 6, James Bledsoe 3 0-0 6, Anthoni Ayala 3 0-1 6. Totals 16 2-3 39.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 10 (Kirkman 5, L. Taylor 2, Berry, Simpson, Teeter). Pea Ridge 5 (Wheeler 2, Whitmore 2, Davenport).