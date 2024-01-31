Deadline is Feb. 5 to register for March 5 Primary

The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan Judicial Elections is Monday, Feb. 5.

Voter registration must be up to date to vote in the primary and judicial elections.

If you have moved to or from another Arkansas county, you must register with the county clerk in the county where you currently live. If you have not voted in the last four years, you might want to double check with the county clerk's office to make sure your registration is still valid.

The March 5 preferential primary elections are for both the Democrat and Republican parties. There will be separate ballots for each party at the voting centers.

There will also be a nonpartisan ballot for the judge races ranging from the Arkansas Supreme Court to the local district judgeship within the county. All the same nonpartisan races will appear on both the Democrat and Republican ballots.

In Arkansas there is no voter registration that designates either political party with the voter's name. Voting in the Democrat or Republican preferential primary will only exclude you from voting in the other party's runoffs – should one occur.

Arkansas is home to 1,738,711 registered voters. However, voter turnout in primary elections typically is lower than that of general elections.

In the 2022 Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan General Election, Arkansas experienced a voter turnout of just 25.98%. The turnout in the 2020 Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan General Election was 28%.

To register in Arkansas, you must fill out a paper voter registration application.

You can pick up an application at the following locations: the local county clerk's office, the Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division by calling 1-800-482-1127, the local state revenue or Division of Motor Vehicles office, any public library, disability agency or a local military recruitment office.

You can print a form to mail or request an application to be mailed to you at sos.arkansas.gov.

The deadline is Feb. 5 for the form to reach the county clerk's office to entitle you to vote if you have not previously registered to vote.