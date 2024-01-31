Giving blood for others

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brenna Wright, a senior at Lincoln High School, gives blood for the first time during a blood drive Jan. 24 hosted by the school's Medical & Emergency Pathway Students program to reach a goal to be able to award a scholarship. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks brought its blood mobile to the school. In all, the center collected 30 units of blood from high school students or staff. Johanna Scheib with the Community Blood Center is assisting Wright. Lincoln High's Medical & Emergency Pathway Students program sponsors blood drive to help others and earn scholarships 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1