Host of awards for local athletes

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior guard Reese Shirey was recognized by girls basketball head coach Brad Johnson prior to Friday's Colors Day game against Pea Ridge for scoring 1,000 points during her career. Reese is the daughter of Jason and Amber Shirey, and was crowned Colors Day queen. She scored the 1,000th point of her career on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Berryville. As a point-guard, Reese has racked up some impressive numbers with more than 400 assists, 370 rebounds and 215 steals while helping the Lady Cardinals go 123-7 for a career winning percentage of 95 percent. She's played in three state finals and aims to get to a fourth during her senior season.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln junior Kale Jones was honored by track and field coach Tim Rich, who presented him a ring commemorating his 2023 Class 3A State championship in triple jump with a leap of 43-07. Jones won the title on his last jump to move back into first place after Charleston's Brevyn Ketter briefly grabbed the lead with a jump of 43-6.5 during the state meet at Prescott on May 2, 2023. Jones was honored on Saturday during basketball games against Elkins at Wolfpack Arena. Jones said he prayed hard prior to his last jump, which helped him focus.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Memorable milestones occurred in the lives of Farmington seniors, Layne Taylor (left), son of head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor and Morgan Taylor, and Reese Shirey, daughter of head softball coach Jason Shirey and Amber Shirey, last week. Layne Taylor reached the 3,000 point career scoring plateau with 22 points against Huntsville on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, then was escorted by his mother, Morgan Taylor, and crowned Colors Day king on Friday. Reese Shirey, scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a 3-point shot at Berryville, then was crowned Colors Day queen by her father, Jason Shirey, who also escorted her during the Colors Day ceremony.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Layne Taylor (left), shown with his father, Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor, scored the 3,000th point of his basketball career on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, with a jump shot against Huntsville. Layne Taylor finished with 22 points to lead the Cardinals to a 78-47 victory. The game was halted to make the presentation. Layne became the fourth player in Arkansas history to score 3,000 points in a career.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader With a left-handed layup, Prairie Grove senior Lexie Henry scored the 1,000th point of her career in girls basketball during a Dec. 11, 2023, nonconference game against Lavaca. Henry earned a basketball scholarship to Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. Prairie Grove athletic director Dave Torres (left) and head girls basketball coach Scott Reed presented Henry a commemorative basketball during a break in the action on Colors Day, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

