Prairie Grove schools announce snow make-up plan

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove students will go to school on Feb. 19, instead of having Presidents Day off, to make up one snow day in January and will be able to use its Wednesday afternoon hours to make up the other four days missed because of inclement weather.

Lance Campbell, superintendent of Prairie Grove schools, spelled out how students and staff would make up the five snow days in a letter to the community. Prairie Grove canceled class on Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 16-17 and Jan. 22 because of snow and icy conditions.

However, Campbell warns parents that if school has to be canceled because of more winter weather, the district may have to add days to the end of the year, though he writes that administrators will work to avoid this, if at all possible.

The school district started off the 2023-24 school year dismissing early on Wednesdays to give teachers the opportunity to meet in their professional development communities. The results of an anonymous survey last semester showed that a majority of staff members did not believe or were not sure that early release was in the best interest of students.

The school board voted in November to return to full classroom days on Wednesdays, beginning in January.

Campbell said the state education department is allowing Prairie Grove to use the extra 1.5 hours on Wednesdays to make up the hours missed because of inclement weather in January.

Prairie Grove's 2023-24 calendar shows May 24 as the last day of school. May 28-30 are listed as snow makeup days if needed.