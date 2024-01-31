Schultz Returns to First Security Bank, Farmington

FARMINGTON – First Security Bank recently announced the return of Nate Schultz to the Farmington branch located at 191 West Main Street. Schultz will replace Josh Frye, who left the bank to pursue an insurance career.

Schultz, a 12-year banker, will once again be teamed up with consumer lender and branch manager Beverly Pergeson. The two previously worked together at First Federal Bank when First Security acquired the location in 2015.

In his new role, Schultz will be responsible for commercial lending and community banking in Farmington and western Washington County. He is a graduate of University of Central Arkansas.

"Our Farmington team has always done a fantastic job serving the people of Farmington and the surrounding communities," said Adam Rutledge, president of First Security Bank of Northwest Arkansas. "Nate is excited to get back to the area, get reacquainted with customers, and build new relationships."