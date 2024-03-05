Domino’s to build new, bigger restaurant in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Domino’s Pizza Restaurant plans to replace its current prefab structure with a new, larger brick and mortar building, according to Art Hurteau with A&M Pizza Real Estate of Springfield, Mo.

Hurteau, who purchased the Farmington Domino’s business in 2020, last week said the restaurant has outgrown its current space. He said the pizza restaurant averages about 6,000 customers per month.

“We never imagined it would be as busy as it is,” Hurteau said in a telephone interview Feb. 28.

The new restaurant, which will be shifted east and closer to Dairy Queen, will have 2,050 square feet, compared to 1,200 square feet now. It will have a larger lobby space and parking will be on the side instead of the front.

Hurteau said the new model also has 15 seats for inside dining and more space for the pickup line.

“It’s good for everybody,” Hurteau said.

The current restaurant will remain open while the new one is being constructed. Hurteau said the goal is to open sometime over the summer.

Farmington Planning Commission on Feb. 26 approved a variance for the new Domino’s to exempt the owner from landscape requirements along the north boundary of the land adjacent to a residential area and a variance from providing landscaping between the building and the parking area for both sides of the restaurant.

According to Washington County property records, A&M Pizza purchased additional property behind the Domino’s building from Terry and Patty Neal in December.

Jeff Bates with Bates & Associates engineering firm, representing A&M, told commissioners the owner was requesting a variance from landscaping in the north part of this property because that section will either be developed as a Phase 2 or sold and possibly used for another business.

As far as the variance for landscaping around the building, Bates said the owner is willing to take that required landscaping and place it somewhere else on the property.

The commission voted 7-1 to approve the large scale development plan for a new Domino’s Pizza restaurant with the condition that a sidewalk will be installed on Kelli Avenue along the property. Commissioner Keith Macedo voted against the plan and he wondered if Domino’s would be creating a situation that limited access when the northern section is developed.

City engineer Chris Bracket with KMS Consulting Engineering said the developer will have to address access when a plan is submitted to the city.

Several adjacent property owners talked about problems with trash coming from Domino’s and concerns about safety for students in that area because of cars driving in the back of Dairy Queen and Domino’s to get to West Kelli Avenue.

Bates said cars will not be able to drive behind the restaurants when the new Domino’s opens because of an eight-inch curb. The residents were told to call City Hall about problems with trash and these complaints would be turned over to the code enforcement officer.

Hurteau said he and his partner have been in business for 43 years in Missouri and Arkansas. They own 38 Domino’s restaurants and have recently opened several new ones in Northwest Arkansas.





This screenshot from Washington County records shows the property that is owned by A&M Pizza Real Estate LLC for the Domino's Pizza Restaurant on West Main Street in Farmington. Farmington Planning Commission last week approved a large scale development plan for a new Domino's restaurant on this site. The back portion of the property will remain undeveloped.





