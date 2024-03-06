A center court meeting

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Members of the Farmington and Clinton girls basketball teams met at center court for prayer Thursday, Feb. 29 following their game in the 4A state tournament at Cardinal Arena. Farmington won and advanced to the semifinal game on Saturday against Nashville.

