All-State Singer

Submitted photo Prairie Grove High student Luis Acuna participated in the Arkansas All State Choir this year as a 1st tenor. The choir rehearsed all day for two days, then performed on Feb. 18 to a standing room only crowd at Hot Springs Convention Center. Acuna's achievement was recognized at the Feb. 20 School Board meeting, and Acuna sang "Oh, Sole Mio," for board members and those attending the meeting.

