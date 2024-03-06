Arvest Bank promotes Bramall

FARMINGTON – Arvest Bank has promoted Colton Bramall to the position of commercial banker in Farmington and West Fork, replacing Cindy Moore who is now supporting the bank's Prairie Grove and Lincoln markets.

With eight years of industry experience, Bramall previously served as a small business banker. In his new role, he will be responsible for commercial and agricultural lending. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Grantham and holds the American Bankers' Association Business and Commercial Lending certificate and the American Bankers' Association Small Business Banker certificate.