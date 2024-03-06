Calls keep fire departments busy

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Fire Department stayed busy last week responding to structure fires, grass fires and a vehicle fire, according to Chief J.C. Dobbs.

No injures were reported from any of the fires, Dobbs said.

The department assisted with a large structure fire in West Fork, along with Farmington and Fayetteville fire departments, on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

While this was going on, the department received a call about a vehicle fire on Bethel Blacktop Road. The passenger car pulled off to let a large vehicle pass by and got stuck on the shoulder of the road. The exhaust system of the car caught the grass on fire. It was a total loss of the vehicle, Dobbs said.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, the department responded to a structure and grass fire on Skyview Road about 5:30 p.m. The response was mostly about extinguishing the grass fire. Dobbs said the fire possibly started from ashes that caught the grass on fire.

At 9:52 p.m., Feb. 29, the department received a call about a barn fire at the intersection of Hogeye and Meacham roads. The building was used to store farm equipment, not animals. Dobbs said some of the equipment was destroyed or damaged by the fire but a lot of equipment was saved. Farmington and Lincoln fire departments assisted with the call.