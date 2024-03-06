Cards crack finals code

FARMINGTON -- Farmington broke away from a 4-point lead by outscoring Mills 18-5 in the latter half of the fourth quarter to punch its ticket to Thursday's state championship game.

The Cardinals beat Mills, 70-53, marking the second straight year they've met in the state tournament with Farmington winning each year.

"Our 3-2 defense was good with Maddox Teeter, Sam Kirkman and Jaxon Berry, then Mason Simpson got in foul trouble, but Mason's rebounded for us all year. I' just incredibly proud of our guys, man, can't say enough good things about them and how about the whole town of Farmington showing up for us?" said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Joseph Bell's putback brought Mills within 52-48 at the 4:13 mark of the fourth quarter but that turned out to be the high water mark for the Comets in Saturday's Class 4A State Tournament early semifinal at Cardinal Arena.

Coming out of a time-out called by Mills, Farmington's Sam Kirkman knocked down a 3-pointer.

Anthony Hester answered for the Comets, keeping the margin at five, but Mills wouldn't score for the next 2:49. Meanwhile, the Cardinals milked the clock, capitalizing on fouls by Mills that reset the shot clock.

Farmington senior guard Layne Taylor, who had been held to a single field goal in the third quarter, found his groove, scoring the next 8 points for the Cardinals including a free throw when Mills coach Raymond Cooper was ejected for receiving his second technical foul of the game with a minute-and-a-half left.

Jaeir Hardwell made only the second 3-pointer of the game for Mills with 46 seconds to go but that was the Comets' last gasp.

Farmington increased its 63-53 lead with Jaxon Berry and Layne Taylor combining to make 5-of-6 free throws. Layne Taylor put a grand exclamation point on the hard-earned victory and a stellar career playing on his home court for the last time with a steal and lay-in in the final seconds.

Layne Taylor finished with 27 points, 12 in the last 3:17 of the contest.

Berry scored 26 points, notching timely buckets in the first half. He started the scoring by busting a trey, converted a pair of foul shots and hung in the air while scoring on a putback as the first quarter expired. The stickback gave the Cardinals a 20-17 lead and momentum going into the second quarter.

Maddox Teeter added 10 points and nailed a three 21 seconds into the second quarter.

Mills used a 6-0 mini run to forge a tie at 23-all on Hester's free throws.

Berry carried the offensive load during a seesaw second quarter. He cut to the hoop and took Layne Taylor's pass to flip the lead back in Farmington's favor, 25-23.

Mills went back ahead 26-25 on a 3-pointer. Berry banked in a close range shot after getting to the offensive glass and Farmington led 27-26.

The Comets scored four straight points and edged in front 30-27 but Berry wasn't going to be denied. Realizing he had a mismatch, he twice took a defender off the dribble and converted with his left hand, forcing Cooper to call time-out with his team down suddenly, 31-30, with 2:12 remaining in the first half.

Mills got the lead one more time with Hester scoring on a lob but Farmington scored the last nine points of the half.

Teeter spotted up in the corner and Layne Taylor found him for the open trifecta. Mason Simpson made a free throw. Berry hit from 18 feet.

Cooper was called for his first technical foul with 11.7 seconds showing. Layne Taylor sank both foul shots and added another free throw with 1.8 seconds left to push Farmington's lead out to 40-32 at halftime.

The win came on the heels of Farmington's 69-35 thrashing of Nashville in the early girls state semifinal giving the school a rare opportunity to compete for both state championships in the same season.

"Our girls and boys both get to go to Hot Springs and that's unbelievable," Johnny Taylor said. "We know we're going to have to play our best."

Farmington has never won a state championship in boys basketball. The Cardinals advanced to their first-ever state finals appearance scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs.

Farmington 70, Mills 53

Farmington^20^20^10^20^--^70

Mills^17^15^12^9^--^53

Farmington (36-0): Layne Taylor 8 9-11 27, Jaxon Berry 9 7-8 26, Maddox Teeter 3 2-2 10, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Mason Simpson 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 19-24 70.

Mills (24-10): Joseph Bell 5 4-5 14, Zaylin Rowland 5 0-1 10, Anthony Hester 3 3-4 9, Marshall Walls 3 1-2 7, Jaeir Hardwell 2 1-2 6, Curry 1 0-0 3, Noah Chambers 1 0-0 2, Chauncey Haynes 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-14 53.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 7 (L. Taylor 2, Kirkman 2, Teeter 2, Berry). Mills 2 (Hardwell, Curry).