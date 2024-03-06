Farmington girls road to finals

FARMINGTON -- Farmington enters Thursday's Class 4A State Finals against Morrilton on a 30 game winning streak. The Lady Cardinals' only loss of the season came against Duncanville, Texas, at the Red River Hoopfest, 70-60, on Dec. 2, 2023.

During the postseason the Lady Cardinals (36-1) posted wins over Ozark, 67-37, Dardanelle, 61-29, and Morrilton, 56-25, in the 4A North Regional tournament. Their state tournament wins were over Clinton, 71-32, and Nashville, 69-35, in the State 4A semifinal. The Lady Cardinals are coached by Brad Johnson and will appear in their fifth straight state finals.

2023-2024 FARMINGTON ROSTER

No.^Name^Position^Hgt.

1^J'Myra London^F^Sr.^5-7

2^Marin Adams^G^Jr.^5-11

3^Lizzie Mabry^G^Jr.^5-5

4^Madi Young^G^Sr.^5-5

5^ Sydney Selph^G^Jr.^5-4

10^Reese Shirey^G^Sr.^5-6

11^Gabby McBurnett^F^Jr.^5-9

12^Caroline Gardenhire^F^So.^5-2

13^Hannah Moss^G^Sr.^5-7

14^RaeAnne Smith^F^Jr.^5-7

20^Reese Thorton^F^So.^6-0

21^Jenna Culpepper^F^Sr.^5-7

22^Judiah Brown^G^So.^5-6

23^Lana Qedan^G^Sr.^5-3

24^Zoey Bershers^C^Jr.^6-3

25^Kate Polley^G^Jr.^5-10

30^Kaycee McCumber^C^Jr.^6-1

33^Josie Dillard^G^So.^5-4

34^Morgan Uher^F^So.^5-6

35^Trista Doss^F^So.^5-8

40^Naomi Hernandez^F^Sr.^5-9

Head coach: Brad Johnson

Assistants: Caylee Wright, Denver Holt, Jessica McCullough

Managers: Shelby Green, Makayla Collyar, Courtney Scogin, Shelby Glover

Athletic Director: Beau Thompson

Principal: Jon Purifoy

Trainer: Malinda Rector

Superintendent: Jon Paul Laffoon

2023-2024 FARMINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 6, 2023^Mountain View^Win^65-28^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 8, 2023^Mountain Home^Win^63-41^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 11, 2023^Rogers Heritage^Win^76-42^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 18, 2023^Greene County Tech^Win^56-43^Highland Classic

Nov. 20, 2023^El Dorado^Win^82-26^Nonconference at Arkansas Tech

Nov. 22, 2023^Scranton^Win^81-16^Nonconference at OKC Thunder

Dec. 02, 2023^Duncanville, Tex.^Loss^60-70^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 07, 2023^Batesville^Win^100-26^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 08, 2023^Jonesboro^Win^73-25^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 09, 2023^Little Rock Christian Academy^Win^71-42^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 12, 2023^at Springdale^Win^54-42^Nonconference

Dec. 13, 2023^at McDonald County, Mo.^Win^77-36^Tournament

Dec. 15, 2023^Berryville^Win^75-22^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 16, 2023^Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.)^Win^67-56^Queen City Classic

Dec. 19, 2023^at Pea Ridge^Win^75-35^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 21, 2023^Prairie Grove^Win^56-17^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 27, 2023^Mammoth Spring^Win^67-49^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 28, 2023^Cabot^Win^60-55^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 29, 2023^Mountain Home^Win^56-49^Mountain Home Tournament

Jan. 5, 2024^Gravette^Win^63-43^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 9, 2024^Shiloh Christian^Win^67-26^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 12, 2024^at Gentry^Win^76-52^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 19, 2024^at Prairie Grove^Win^70-48^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 23, 2024^at Berryville^Win^73-36^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 24, 2024^Huntsville^Win^63-24^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 26, 2024^Pea Ridge^Win^53-23^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 30, 2024^at Huntsville^Win^68-13^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 2, 2024^Gentry^Win^73-30^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 6, 2024^at Shiloh Christian^Win^66-30^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 9, 2024^Gravette^Win^67-31^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 16, 2024^Prairie Grove^Win^81-20^District 4A-1 semifinal

Feb. 17, 2024^Gravette^Win^70-33^District 4A-1 Championship

Feb. 21, 2024^Ozark^Win^67-37^4A North Regional tournament

Feb. 23, 2024^Dardanelle^Win^61-29^4A North Regional semifinal

Feb. 24, 2024^Morrilton^Win^56-25^4A North Regional championship

Feb. 29, 2024^Clinton^Win^71-32^State 4A quarterfinal

March 2, 2024^Nashville^Win^69-35^State 4A semifinal

March 7, 2024^Morrilton^State Class 4A Championship, at Bank OZK Arena Hot Springs