Farmington girls road to finals

March 6, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Mark Humphrey

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Senior J'Myra London lifts the banner aloft leading the cheers while Farmington's girls basketball team whoops it up after blasting Nashville, 69-35, in the Class 4A State basketball tournament early semifinal Saturday at Cardinal Arena. The Lady Cardinals qualified for an unprecedented fifth straight state finals and go after their third state championship since 2020 on Thursday, March 7, 2024, against Morrilton at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington enters Thursday's Class 4A State Finals against Morrilton on a 30 game winning streak. The Lady Cardinals' only loss of the season came against Duncanville, Texas, at the Red River Hoopfest, 70-60, on Dec. 2, 2023.

During the postseason the Lady Cardinals (36-1) posted wins over Ozark, 67-37, Dardanelle, 61-29, and Morrilton, 56-25, in the 4A North Regional tournament. Their state tournament wins were over Clinton, 71-32, and Nashville, 69-35, in the State 4A semifinal. The Lady Cardinals are coached by Brad Johnson and will appear in their fifth straight state finals.

2023-2024 FARMINGTON ROSTER

No.^Name^Position^Hgt.

1^J'Myra London^F^Sr.^5-7

2^Marin Adams^G^Jr.^5-11

3^Lizzie Mabry^G^Jr.^5-5

4^Madi Young^G^Sr.^5-5

5^ Sydney Selph^G^Jr.^5-4

10^Reese Shirey^G^Sr.^5-6

11^Gabby McBurnett^F^Jr.^5-9

12^Caroline Gardenhire^F^So.^5-2

13^Hannah Moss^G^Sr.^5-7

14^RaeAnne Smith^F^Jr.^5-7

20^Reese Thorton^F^So.^6-0

21^Jenna Culpepper^F^Sr.^5-7

22^Judiah Brown^G^So.^5-6

23^Lana Qedan^G^Sr.^5-3

24^Zoey Bershers^C^Jr.^6-3

25^Kate Polley^G^Jr.^5-10

30^Kaycee McCumber^C^Jr.^6-1

33^Josie Dillard^G^So.^5-4

34^Morgan Uher^F^So.^5-6

35^Trista Doss^F^So.^5-8

40^Naomi Hernandez^F^Sr.^5-9

Head coach: Brad Johnson

Assistants: Caylee Wright, Denver Holt, Jessica McCullough

Managers: Shelby Green, Makayla Collyar, Courtney Scogin, Shelby Glover

Athletic Director: Beau Thompson

Principal: Jon Purifoy

Trainer: Malinda Rector

Superintendent: Jon Paul Laffoon

2023-2024 FARMINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 6, 2023^Mountain View^Win^65-28^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 8, 2023^Mountain Home^Win^63-41^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 11, 2023^Rogers Heritage^Win^76-42^Valley Springs Tournament

Nov. 18, 2023^Greene County Tech^Win^56-43^Highland Classic

Nov. 20, 2023^El Dorado^Win^82-26^Nonconference at Arkansas Tech

Nov. 22, 2023^Scranton^Win^81-16^Nonconference at OKC Thunder

Dec. 02, 2023^Duncanville, Tex.^Loss^60-70^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 07, 2023^Batesville^Win^100-26^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 08, 2023^Jonesboro^Win^73-25^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 09, 2023^Little Rock Christian Academy^Win^71-42^Paragould Tournament

Dec. 12, 2023^at Springdale^Win^54-42^Nonconference

Dec. 13, 2023^at McDonald County, Mo.^Win^77-36^Tournament

Dec. 15, 2023^Berryville^Win^75-22^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 16, 2023^Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.)^Win^67-56^Queen City Classic

Dec. 19, 2023^at Pea Ridge^Win^75-35^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 21, 2023^Prairie Grove^Win^56-17^4A-1 Conference

Dec. 27, 2023^Mammoth Spring^Win^67-49^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 28, 2023^Cabot^Win^60-55^Mountain Home Tournament

Dec. 29, 2023^Mountain Home^Win^56-49^Mountain Home Tournament

Jan. 5, 2024^Gravette^Win^63-43^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 9, 2024^Shiloh Christian^Win^67-26^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 12, 2024^at Gentry^Win^76-52^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 19, 2024^at Prairie Grove^Win^70-48^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 23, 2024^at Berryville^Win^73-36^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 24, 2024^Huntsville^Win^63-24^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 26, 2024^Pea Ridge^Win^53-23^4A-1 Conference

Jan. 30, 2024^at Huntsville^Win^68-13^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 2, 2024^Gentry^Win^73-30^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 6, 2024^at Shiloh Christian^Win^66-30^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 9, 2024^Gravette^Win^67-31^4A-1 Conference

Feb. 16, 2024^Prairie Grove^Win^81-20^District 4A-1 semifinal

Feb. 17, 2024^Gravette^Win^70-33^District 4A-1 Championship

Feb. 21, 2024^Ozark^Win^67-37^4A North Regional tournament

Feb. 23, 2024^Dardanelle^Win^61-29^4A North Regional semifinal

Feb. 24, 2024^Morrilton^Win^56-25^4A North Regional championship

Feb. 29, 2024^Clinton^Win^71-32^State 4A quarterfinal

March 2, 2024^Nashville^Win^69-35^State 4A semifinal

March 7, 2024^Morrilton^State Class 4A Championship, at Bank OZK Arena Hot Springs