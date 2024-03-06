Farmington School District pilots new weapons detection system at state basketball tournament

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board members heard about a new advanced weapons detection system, called Evolv Express, during its Feb. 26 meeting at Bob Folsom Elementary School. Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton discussed the system during her student services report.

The school district piloted the Evolv Express system during the 4A state basketball tournament held Feb. 27--March 2 at Cardinal Arena.

In her report, Pinkerton said school districts in Cabot, Greenbrier and Hot Springs use the Evolv system at their campuses.

The school district chose to pilot the Evolv Express because the basketball tournament was expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors to the basketball arena, Pinkerton said in a follow-up email.

"We saw the state tournament week as an opportune moment to pilot the Evolv Express System," Pinkerton said. "That's just another safety measure for our fans and our student-athletes."

During the board meeting, board member Lori Blew said she has a plate and screws in one of her wrists as well as a big screw in her elbow and that she is pulled aside for additional screening whenever she flies. Blew wanted to know if there would be a private area for people to undergo additional screenings.

Pinkerton said the screening area had two lanes and one person stood on each side with iPads provided to staff and law enforcement.

Board President Travis Warren asked about pocket knives since many people carry them. Superintendent Jon Laffoon said when the knife has a large hinge, it will show up as a weapon and will flag the system.

Laffoon said the weapons detection systems were very expensive, around $150,000, when they first came out. The cost dropped to $130,000, and the school district can pay between $20,000-$25,000 annually for the system, Laffoon said.

"Now it's not a lease but it's similar," Laffoon said. "It's like a purchase service."

Pinkerton said feedback about the system had been positive during the basketball tournament.

"Visitors have expressed appreciation upon entering the arena this week to enjoy the tournament games," Pinkerton said. "We have confidence that our students, staff and community members feel safe on our campus, and this additional layer of security reinforces that sentiment."

The Evolv Express is an advanced weapons detection system, according to a summary by Evolv Technology. It uses artificial intelligence and sensor technology to distinguish a phone or personal item from a potential weapon or component for a weapon, the summary states.

Unlike a metal detector, Evolv Express is not looking for metal but rather for weapons and parts of weapons only, the summary states.

Pinkerton added that the system will sound an alert and pinpoint the threat's location by drawing a box around the weapon or weapon part on the control screen monitored by staff and campus security.

Terry Smith, senior account executive with Arkansas Public Safety Solutions, stood outside with the detection scanners during the basketball tournament and he described the system as a "dignified" screening because it is touch-less and non-invasive. The company is a connecting partner with Evolv Express.

Laffoon met Smith at conferences, learned about the Evolv Express screening and asked Smith if he would be willing to pilot it in Farmington at no cost to the district.

"We wanted to keep everyone in the community safe as well as our visiting schools," Laffoon said at the tournament last week.

The pilot program was only used for the state tournament. The school board will ultimately decide whether or not to acquire a weapons detection system.

Lynn Kutter with the Enterprise-Leader contributed to this report.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington School District piloted an advanced weapons detection system during the 4A state basketball tournament Feb. 27-March 2 at Cardinal Arena. The district is considering whether to use the Evolv Express system at its secondary schools in the future but that will be a school board decision.

