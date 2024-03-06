Huntsville upstages Lady Wolves

LINCOLN -- Despite an in-the-park home run by freshman Lauren Remington, a shorthanded Lincoln squad lost its softball opener to Huntsville, 4-3, at home on Monday, Feb. 26.

In the opposite dugout, Huntsville coach Jessica Helms celebrated her first win at the helm of the Lady Eagles' program. Helms is from Elkins, now in her fourth year of coaching, saw her team take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning with two outs on Ashley Rogers' RBI double over first base.

"Top of the lineup has really got their A game. We're working on the bottom of the lineup to get them there and we're just working to improve the program," Helms said.

Huntsville starter Kennedy Smith struck out the first two Lincoln batters in the bottom of the fifth, but gave up an in-the-park home run to the speedy Lauren Remington which tied the game at 3-3. Lauren Remington felt fear rising up, but quelled that and made a play.

"I was just really scared up in the box, then I got the confidence. It's all confidence, that's what it takes. If you're not confident there's no point in being in the box," Lauren Remington said.

She could hear Lincoln coach Brittany Engel guiding her while running the bases.

"Just paying attention to the coach and making sure that she's telling me to go and that I go and that I finish the stops and step on the plate," Lauren Remington said.

The feat's rare but not the first in the freshman's career. However, it marks the first time she's pulled that off at the varsity level.

"It feels very good. I just want to be a better hitter and an all-around player, to be a better encourager and just anything and everything that comes with that," Lauren Remington said.

She said her team goals are to make sure everybody's feeling good about themselves and to encourage her teammates and root them on even in the face of adversity.

Juliet Martinez singled into right field to get a runner on for the Lady Wolves, but Smith avoided further damage when she got River Remington to chase a high pitch on an 0-2 count.

In the next inning, Lincoln catcher Addie Pershall threw out a runner at second to nullify a threat. Lincoln starter Amber Bryant induced a groundout to third to end the inning.

Huntsville made an improbable play to rob Lincoln of a potential go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the sixth.

Morgan Rice bashed a leadoff double deep into right field. Paisley Huffaker came on as a pinch runner and moved to third on Joslynn Brown's sacrifice fly. Kennedy got out of the inning by inducing Hannah Remington to hit into a double play.

The Lady Eagles got her out at first and threw Huffaker out at the plate. The double play allowed Huntsville to maintain a 3-3 tie going into the seventh inning.

Macie Ramsey led off and reached on an error and raced to second when her fly ball was dropped in center field. She stole third and with one out, scored on Ashton Miller's groundout to third base. The run gave the Lady Eagles a 4-3 lead. Smith followed that up with a single into left field. Bryant struck out Rogers. The ball was dropped, but she was thrown out at first to end the inning.

Smith gave up a leadoff single to Jacey Provence in Lincoln's last at-bat, then struck out Bryant and Pershall. With Lauren Remington batting, the Lady Eagles threw out a runner stealing second to end the game with a 4-3 win.

Helms didn't anticipate the steal and didn't think Engel called it, but touted her defense for getting the out.

"We have a great catcher, Macie Ramsey, and Kalli Bolinger at shortstop. This was our first time putting her at shortstop and she did a great job," Helms said.

Engel hailed Lauren Remington's scoring play and is eager to develop the freshman's potential.

"Lauren's going to be a great player for us this year and I'm really excited to see what she can do and I'm really excited that she got that hit, showed off her speed, too," Engel said.

Lincoln played without its basketball players including two-way threat Brinkley Moreton, plus Zella Pomeroy and Zoe Pomeroy but Engel didn't use that as an excuse.

"Some crucial mistakes allowed two runs to score and we didn't hit when we had opportunities to hit," she said.