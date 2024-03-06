Lady Cards head to the finals

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington junior Zoey Bershers hit this 3-pointer to open up a 62-30 fourth quarter lead and activate the sportsmanship rule with a running clock implemented against Nashville. Farmington won in a rout, 69-35, during the Class 4A State basketball tournament early semifinal Saturday at Cardinal Arena. The Lady Cardinals qualified for an unprecedented fifth straight state finals and go after their third state championship since 2020 on Thursday, March 7, 2024, against Morrilton at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington defeated Nashville, an opponent they had battled down to the wire in the last two state finals, by a runaway 69-35 score during the Class 4A State basketball tournament early semifinal Saturday at Cardinal Arena. The Lady Cardinals earned the right to play in a fifth straight state finals, seeking their third state championship since 2020 on Thursday, March 7, 2024, against Morrilton at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

