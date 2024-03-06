Lady Tigers win opener, look forward to home turf

LINCOLN -- Senior Hannah Scarrow scored two goals to lead Prairie Grove to a season-opening nonconference girls soccer 2-0 victory over Eureka Springs at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Scarrow scored on a direct kick in the first half to put the Lady Tigers ahead 1-0 and added a second goal on an assist by junior Adrianna Rojas in the second half to make the final 2-0. Scarrow recently accepted a scholarship and will continue her soccer career at Hendrix College, of Conway.

Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy counts a win over Eureka Springs, a solid soccer program with a great tradition as a quality win.

"They played really hard and they had a couple of exceptional players. Their keeper made a couple of great saves. She absolutely robbed Hannah on one of the goals she would have had," Roy said.

Prairie Grove has a lot of new girls with a bunch of freshmen on its roster. On Feb. 20, a number of soccer players were still in basketball. Even with a short-handed, inexperienced squad, Roy found a silver lining.

"It's good. Right now, we're going to get to develop some depth, hopefully, get some experience for some of these younger girls," Roy said.

Roy was impressed with the play of Rojas, who lines up at both right and left mid-fielder. She's in her second year with the program and is picking the game up. Rojas scored her first career assist and felt good making the contribution.

"Usually, I don't start but honestly whenever I get on the field I try to put my best in so I can try to start," Rojas said. "My goal individually is to score and as a team just to have fun and make it to state."

Rojas enjoys being with her teammates and bus rides.

Roy was looking forward to playing on a new turf surface at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium, which wasn't ready in time for the Feb. 20 opener that was played at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium. The old grass surface got water logged at times and was tough for soccer teams to practice on in the spring when it got too wet.

"It's going to be nice to have turf. No matter what the field will be in condition to play on for matches. It helps for not having to reschedule. It also helps in being able to practice even in bad weather as opposed to being too muddy," Roy said. "We're all excited about it and grateful that the new superintendent, Lance Campbell, was able to get that done along with the school board so quickly for the kids. It's great."

Rojas said the team's been looking forward to playing on turf on their home field.

"We're really excited because we're getting new turf so that's pretty thrilling," Rojas said.

Roy gave a shout out to Lincoln for loaning their field for the Feb. 20 match.

"Deon Birkes is awesome. He's been great on just making sure we had a place to play tonight and if we needed it for our next match our two he already blocked it off for us. He ran concessions for us. He's just a great guy," Roy said. "I've known him for awhile now, well over a decade and he always goes out of his way to help others and that says a lot about him."

Roy said Birkes fits the true definition of a neighbor, echoing Birkes' own words, "We want to be a good neighbor and help you all."

"I'm very grateful that he allowed us to come here and play," Roy said.