Little Rock Christian road to finals

March 6, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

by Mark Humphrey

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Little Rock Christian defeated Brookland, 53-43, in the late semifinal at the Class 4A State boys basketball tournament Saturday at Cardinal Arena. The Warriors take on Farmington in the Class 4A State Finals on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs wth tipoff scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
FARMINGTON -- Little Rock Christian enters Thursday's Class 4A State Finals against Farmington on a 12 game winning streak. The Warriors' last loss came at Clinton, 79-78, on Jan. 23, 2024, the only blemish on their 4A-5 Conference 15-1 record.

In the postseason, the Warriors (27-7) defeated Forest City, 75-44, Joe T. Robinson, 61-39, and Brookland, 58-47, in the 4A East Regional tournament. Their state tournament wins were over Warren, 67-40, and Brookland, 53-43, in the State 4A semifinal. The Warriors are coached by Kyle Pennington.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN PROBABLE STARTERS

No.^Player^Pos.^Yr.^Hgt.

1^J.J. Andrews^G^Sr.^6-6

2^Jameel Wesley^G^Sr.^6-1

3^Landon Blocker^C^Sr.^6-5

11^Kameron Hicks^G^Fr.^6-1

21^Mitchell Morris^F^Jr.^6-3

2023-2024 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL ROSTER

No.^Player^Pos.^Yr.^Hgt.

1^J.J. Andrews^G^Sr.^6-6

2^Jameel Wesley^G^Sr.^6-1

3^Landren Blocker^C^Sr.^6-5

4^Corliss Williamson^G^Sr.^6-2

5^Trey Howard^G^Sr.^5-9

10^Jack Terry^F^Sr.^6-4

11^Kameron Hicks^G^Fr.^6-1

12^Caleb Hawkins^x^Sr.^x-x

13^Cooper Collins^X^Sr.^x-x

14^Whitt Vines^G^Jr.^x-x

15^Kaiden Nelson^G^So.^6-3

21^Mitchell Morris^F^Jr.^6-3

22^Jo Jo Holloway^G^Sr.^x-x

24^Noah Butler^x^So.^x-x

43^William Dickey^C^So.^6-8

Head coach: Kyle Pennington

Assistants: Lenard Blocker, Colby Sims, Andrew Hollaway

2023-2024 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 11, 2023^Nettleton^Win^65-52^Nonconference

Nov. 18, 2023^Springdale^Win^26-50^BM Sports Showcase

Nov. 21, 2023^at Cabot^Win^89-81^Nonconference

Nov. 22, 2023^Scranton^Win^81-16^Nonconference at OKC Thunder

Dec. 01, 2023^Lufkin, Tex.^Win^73-41^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 02, 2023^Duncanville, Tex.^Win^76-64^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 05, 2023^Little Rock Hall^Win^75-51^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 08, 2023^Clinton^Win^68-39^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 12, 2023^at Joe T. Robinson^Win^71-42^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 12, 2023^at Springdale^Win^54-42^Nonconference

Dec. 13, 2023^at McDonald County, Mo.^Win^77-36^Tournament

Dec. 15, 2023^Bryant^Loss^53-71^John Stanton Conway Classic

Dec. 16, 2023^North Little Rock^Loss^71-72^John Stanton Conway Classic

Dec. 19, 2023^Parkview^Win^57-56^Nonconference

Dec. 21, 2023^at Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)^Win^62-44^Nonconference

Dec. 21, 2023^at Memphis University (Memphis, Tenn.)^Loss^43-50^Nonconference

Dec. 27, 2023^Westminister Academy^Loss^48-62^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Dec. 28, 2023^McDonough^Win^65-50^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Dec. 29, 2023^Washington^Loss^79-80^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Jan. 2, 2024^at Bauxite^Win^71-35^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 5, 2024^Lonoke^Win^74-30^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 9, 2024^at Lisa Academy West^Win^98-24^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 12, 2024^Pulaski Academy^Win^92-40^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 20, 2024^at Heber Springs^Win^77-18^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 23, 2024^at Clinton^Loss^78-79^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 26, 2024^Joe T. Robinson^Win^67-53^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 31, 2024^Little Rock Hall^Win^49-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 2, 2024^Bauxite^Win^90-33^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 6, 2024^at Lonoke^Win^76-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 9, 2024^Lisa Academy West^Win^84-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 13, 2024^Pulaksi Academy^Win^68-31^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 16, 2024^at Heber Springs^Win^84-28^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 21, 2024^Forest City^Win^75-44^4A East Regional tournament

Feb. 23, 2024^Joe T. Robinson^Win^61-39^4A East Regional semifinal

Feb. 24, 2024^Brookland^Win^58-47^4A East Regional championship

March 1, 2024^Warren^Win^67-40^State 4A quarterfinal

March 2, 2024^Brookland^Win^53-43^State 4A semifinal

March 7, 2024^Farmington^State Class 4A Championship, at Bank OZK Arena Hot Springs