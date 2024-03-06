Little Rock Christian road to finals

FARMINGTON -- Little Rock Christian enters Thursday's Class 4A State Finals against Farmington on a 12 game winning streak. The Warriors' last loss came at Clinton, 79-78, on Jan. 23, 2024, the only blemish on their 4A-5 Conference 15-1 record.

In the postseason, the Warriors (27-7) defeated Forest City, 75-44, Joe T. Robinson, 61-39, and Brookland, 58-47, in the 4A East Regional tournament. Their state tournament wins were over Warren, 67-40, and Brookland, 53-43, in the State 4A semifinal. The Warriors are coached by Kyle Pennington.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN PROBABLE STARTERS

No.^Player^Pos.^Yr.^Hgt.

1^J.J. Andrews^G^Sr.^6-6

2^Jameel Wesley^G^Sr.^6-1

3^Landon Blocker^C^Sr.^6-5

11^Kameron Hicks^G^Fr.^6-1

21^Mitchell Morris^F^Jr.^6-3

2023-2024 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL ROSTER

No.^Player^Pos.^Yr.^Hgt.

1^J.J. Andrews^G^Sr.^6-6

2^Jameel Wesley^G^Sr.^6-1

3^Landren Blocker^C^Sr.^6-5

4^Corliss Williamson^G^Sr.^6-2

5^Trey Howard^G^Sr.^5-9

10^Jack Terry^F^Sr.^6-4

11^Kameron Hicks^G^Fr.^6-1

12^Caleb Hawkins^x^Sr.^x-x

13^Cooper Collins^X^Sr.^x-x

14^Whitt Vines^G^Jr.^x-x

15^Kaiden Nelson^G^So.^6-3

21^Mitchell Morris^F^Jr.^6-3

22^Jo Jo Holloway^G^Sr.^x-x

24^Noah Butler^x^So.^x-x

43^William Dickey^C^So.^6-8

Head coach: Kyle Pennington

Assistants: Lenard Blocker, Colby Sims, Andrew Hollaway

2023-2024 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status

Nov. 11, 2023^Nettleton^Win^65-52^Nonconference

Nov. 18, 2023^Springdale^Win^26-50^BM Sports Showcase

Nov. 21, 2023^at Cabot^Win^89-81^Nonconference

Nov. 22, 2023^Scranton^Win^81-16^Nonconference at OKC Thunder

Dec. 01, 2023^Lufkin, Tex.^Win^73-41^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 02, 2023^Duncanville, Tex.^Win^76-64^Red River Hoopfest at Texarkana

Dec. 05, 2023^Little Rock Hall^Win^75-51^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 08, 2023^Clinton^Win^68-39^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 12, 2023^at Joe T. Robinson^Win^71-42^4A-5 Conference

Dec. 12, 2023^at Springdale^Win^54-42^Nonconference

Dec. 13, 2023^at McDonald County, Mo.^Win^77-36^Tournament

Dec. 15, 2023^Bryant^Loss^53-71^John Stanton Conway Classic

Dec. 16, 2023^North Little Rock^Loss^71-72^John Stanton Conway Classic

Dec. 19, 2023^Parkview^Win^57-56^Nonconference

Dec. 21, 2023^at Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.)^Win^62-44^Nonconference

Dec. 21, 2023^at Memphis University (Memphis, Tenn.)^Loss^43-50^Nonconference

Dec. 27, 2023^Westminister Academy^Loss^48-62^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Dec. 28, 2023^McDonough^Win^65-50^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Dec. 29, 2023^Washington^Loss^79-80^King Cotton Classic at Pine Bluff

Jan. 2, 2024^at Bauxite^Win^71-35^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 5, 2024^Lonoke^Win^74-30^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 9, 2024^at Lisa Academy West^Win^98-24^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 12, 2024^Pulaski Academy^Win^92-40^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 20, 2024^at Heber Springs^Win^77-18^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 23, 2024^at Clinton^Loss^78-79^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 26, 2024^Joe T. Robinson^Win^67-53^4A-5 Conference

Jan. 31, 2024^Little Rock Hall^Win^49-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 2, 2024^Bauxite^Win^90-33^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 6, 2024^at Lonoke^Win^76-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 9, 2024^Lisa Academy West^Win^84-35^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 13, 2024^Pulaksi Academy^Win^68-31^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 16, 2024^at Heber Springs^Win^84-28^4A-5 Conference

Feb. 21, 2024^Forest City^Win^75-44^4A East Regional tournament

Feb. 23, 2024^Joe T. Robinson^Win^61-39^4A East Regional semifinal

Feb. 24, 2024^Brookland^Win^58-47^4A East Regional championship

March 1, 2024^Warren^Win^67-40^State 4A quarterfinal

March 2, 2024^Brookland^Win^53-43^State 4A semifinal

March 7, 2024^Farmington^State Class 4A Championship, at Bank OZK Arena Hot Springs