Morrilton squeaks by Gravette girls in state semfinal

FARMINGTON -- Gravette lived and died at the buzzer during state girls basketball tournament action, surviving a last second miss against Camden Fairview Friday, but coming up a point short Saturday.

Morrilton (32-2) eluded a late Lady Lion rally and held on for 51-50 win in the late Class 4A State semifinal Saturday night at Farmington's Cardinal Arena one night after Gravette (26-10) did the same thing while beating Camden Fairview, 48-47, in Friday's quarterfinal.

Such goes the roller coaster ride of basketball from incredible wins to disappointing losses.

Gravette coach Will Pittman enjoyed quite a run with these young ladies, a veteran group, experienced, who gave themselves a chance at the end but couldn't get a potential game-tying 3-pointer to fall.

"It's the same thing we talked about with them Friday night and every night this week. This group is just competitors. They don't ever give up. They work hard and they always think they can win. I think that will help them in the future, too, in whatever they do," Pittman said.

Neither team shot particularly well at the free-throw line. Gravette was 15 of 22 while Morrilton finished 18-for-35.

Johnna Brockman could have all but iced the game but missed a pair of foul shots leaving the door open with the Lady Devil Dogs clinging to a 51-48 lead with nine seconds to go. DaLacie Wishon got off a 3-pointer but it wouldn't go down. Russell's putback at the buzzer left the Lady Lions a point short as the horn went off ending their season.

Morrilton led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and upped that to a 30-16 halftime margin.

Both teams endured cold spells in the second half. Morrilton was limited to a single field goal in the third quarter, but made 5-of-7 free throws. Gravette cut into the deficit with 10 unanswered points capped by Wishon and Parker each converting a pair of free throws to close within 34-32 with 53.7 seconds left in the third quarter.

Brockman got the Lady Devil Dogs' only bucket of the period and added a free throw to a 3-point play. Wishon finished a drive to make it a 37-34 game at the close of the third quarter.

Gravette went scoreless for the first 3:38 of the fourth, which allowed Morrilton to build a 10-point lead.

The Lady Lions rallied, generating an 8-0 run and clawing their way back to within 45-42 on Parker's close-range jumper.

She scored again, driving to her left and getting to the basket to make it 50-48 with 19.3 seconds showing. Sophia Wahrmund made 1 of 2 free throws with 15.5 seconds remaining to give Morrilton a 3-point cushion and that free throw turned out to be the winning point.

Junior Aubrey Henderson led Morrilton with 14 points, while Brockman added 12.

Alexa Parker led Gravette with a game-high 22 points. Wishon chipped in 12 and Brynn Romine scored 11.

In the face of a season-ending loss, Pittman kept things in perspective in his postgame speech while hailing the tenacity of the Lady Lions.

"They lay it all out there. They put their heart on the line and when you put your heart out there sometimes it gets crushed a little, but that's a lot better way to live. We talked about that. They've got nothing to hang their heads about. I think the town will be proud of them and I was just blessed to have the opportunity to get to work with them this year and form some relationships," Pittman said.

Morrilton 51, Gravette 50

Gravette^8^8^13^21 --^50

Morrilton^13^17^7^15^--^51

Morrilton (32-2): Aubrey Henderson 5 2-2 14, Johanna Brockman 3 6-18 12, Jessi Hunt 3 3-3 10, Jennifer Hartman 2 2-2 8, Sophia Wahrmund 1 6-8 8. Totals 14 18-35 51.

Gravette (26-10): Alexa Parker 6 7-12 22, DaLacie Wishon 5 2-3 12, Brynn Romine 3 5-6 11, M. Russell 2 0-0 4, Ella Moorman 0 1-2 1, Keeley Elsea 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 15-9 50.

3-Point Goals -- Morrilton 5 (Hartman 2, Henderson 2, Hunt). Gravette 3 (Parker 3).