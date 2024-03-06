One more trip to Hot Springs

FARMINGTON -- An epic showdown featuring the last two girls basketball state champions never materialized with Farmington dismantling Nashville, 69-35, in Saturday's early Class 4A State semifinal at Cardinal Arena.

With the win the Lady Cardinals have now advanced to the Class 4A State finals each year since sharing the 2020 state crown with Star City during a controversial covid year when the state finals got canceled, finishing as state runner-up to Harrison in 2021 and Nashville in 2022 before prevailing in 2023.

Just like last year's state finals Farmington led after every quarter, 16-8, 32-20, and 59-30, leading up to the 69-35 final, but this contest, unlike the 2022 state finals which ended in a 42-41 score and 2023 with the Lady Cardinals winning 65-61, got out of hand.

Farmington led 59-30 at the end of three quarters with Hannah Moss snapping a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left in the period. The Lady Cardinals couldn't score on their first three possessions of the fourth, but neither did they allow Nashville to make a dent in the lead.

Zoey Bershers drilled a trifecta at the 6:38 mark of the fourth quarter to put the final nail in the coffin to end Nashville's season one game short of playing in what would have been its third straight state finals. That basket activated the sportsmanship rule and the remainder of the contest went quickly with the clock running continuously.

Moss stung the Scapperettes (29-5) like an archer picking them off from long range. She twice rang up triples while Reese Shirey and Bershers each dialed in 3-pointers as Farmington jumped all over Nashville, taking a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

The long bombs made up for some early missed shots and it was Farmington, not Nashville, dictating the tempo.

"Obviously we shot it really well early and I thought defensively we played absolutely phenomenal," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson. "I thought we were great on the glass, really on both ends. I thought we really asserted ourselves in the paint. Kudos to our kids with the effort and the focus they had. ... Our kids were locked in, and I think they fed off the energy in the building and we played really, really well."

The Lady Cardinals wreaked havoc on defense, jumping at perimeter shots and blocking several shots. They had Nashville so flustered that when Jessie Lyle stole the ball with time running out in the first half, she never noticed a teammate breaking long and instead attempted a half court shot that became an airball and went out-of-bounds with 1.3 seconds left in the half.

Aaliyah Hollins' jumper 10 seconds into the third quarter made it a 10-point game, at 32-22, but over the next 6:43 Farmington put on a clinic, slapping a 27-8 run on the Scrapperettes.

Moss lit the torch with a 3-pointer and Shirey set up Bershers for a trey. J'Myra London fought for her own rebound and powered the ball into the basket, then added a fast break bucket after Bershers converted an old-fashioned 3-point play on Marin Adams' lob.

Shirey picked off a pass and scored. Bershers cleaned up a miss and blocked a shot triggering a fast break that ended with Shirey raining down a triple. Kaycee McCumber's putback did even more to shatter the resolve of the Scrapperettes, who came up one win short of another 30-win season and only managed one 3-pointer in the contest.

Every which way the Scrapperettes turned it seemed they were butting their heads against an impenetrable wall.

Bershers scored on an inbounds play underneath the basket. At the other end Shirey blocked a 3-pointer. The ball went off the shooter and out of bounds to Farmington.

Nashville was in dire straights. Clawing at the ball they forced a jump-ball and gained it on the alternate possession, but still couldn't score and lost track of Moss, whose trifecta culminated a dominant Lady Cardinal performance in the third quarter.

Zoey Bershers' 18 points led four Lady Cardinals in double figures. McCumber and Moss each contributed 12, while Shirey had 10 and Adams 8.

Shalyn Lyle scored 13 points and was the only girl to hit double figures for Nashville.

The Lady Cardinals qualified for an unprecedented fifth straight state finals and go after their third state championship since 2020 on Thursday, March 7, 2024, against Morrilton at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., followed by the Farmington's boys taking the court against Little Rock Christian at 7:45 p.m. in a rare opportunity for the school to win both state crowns in the same season.

Farmington 69, Nashville 35

Nashville^8^12^10^5^--^35

Farmington^16^16^27^10^--^69

Nashville (29-5): Shalyn Lyle 3 7-12 13, Jessie Lyle 2 4-8 8, Aaliyah Hollins 3 0-0 6, Caroline Dean 2 0-0 5, Lyris Bennett 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 12-22 35.

Farmington (35-1): Zoey Bershers 7 1-1 18, Kaycee McCumber 6 0-0 12, Hannah Moss 4 0-0 12, Reese Shirey 3 2-2 10, Marin Adams 3 2-2 8, J'Myra London 2 0-0 4, Naomi Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Reese Thornton 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-5 69.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 10 (Moss 4, Bershers 3, Shirey 2, Hernandez). Nashville 1 (C. Dean).