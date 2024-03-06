PG student receives minor injuries after hitting car with her bicycle





PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 12-year-old Prairie Grove Middle School student was taken by ambulance to the hospital as a precaution after she hit a moving car with her bicycle on her way to school Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with the Prairie Grove Police Department said the student had cuts and bruises from the accident, not any significant injuries.

O'Brien said a 16-year-old high school student was driving a car north on Viney Grove Road and turning right into the school's parking lot on Cole Drive about 7:35 a.m. The middle school student was riding her bike south toward the middle school on the sidewalk when she biked into the crosswalk for the driveway, which is located farther back from Viney Grove Road. At the same time, a van was in the driveway preparing to exit Cole Drive.

"It's a little bit of a blind spot," O'Brien said.

The van between the vehicle and the bicycle rider made it a "perfect storm," he said, noting the two did not see each other. The middle school student's bicycle hit near the front of the vehicle, and the bike was knocked over.

Central EMS responded and transported the student to the hospital out of precaution. No one was given a citation in the accident, O'Brien said.

"It was a weird accident. No one intended for it to happen," O'Brien said.



