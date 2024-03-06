Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Feb. 22

Prairie Grove Junior High School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Ice cooling paddles were being stored in direct contact with the shelves in the walk-in freezer. The dumpster was open.

Sonic Drive-In

112 S. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Two kitchen employees had unrestrained facial hair. The ceiling tile where the drink syrup hoses enter the machine is falling in.

Feb. 23

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, Suite 6, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: An unlidded beverage was above a food prep area. Medicine was being stored above a food prep area and in the fridge above food.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

128 S. Southwinds Road, Suite 13, Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The inside panel of the left prep table fridge was repaired with a material that is not smooth and easily cleanable.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Pedal Pops, 169 W. Main St., Farmington.