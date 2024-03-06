Serving the community

Submitted photo Doug Stumbaugh, president of Prairie Grove Lions Club, makes a $3,000 donation to the Prairie Grove backpack program to Jenny Stinchcomb (left) and Mary Bartholomew. The two women attended the club's January meeting and discussed the backpack program.

Submitted photo Prairie Grove Lions Club earlier this year donated $2,500 to the Prairie Grove Meals on Wheels program. Club members Rick Ault (left) and Doug Stumbaugh (right) hold the ceremonial check with Lance Skaggs, director of Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

