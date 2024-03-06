Showing forgiveness to others

Prairie Grove Elementary School recognizes children for the character word forgiveness.
Submitted photo
The following second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word, forgiveness: (back, left) Gatlin Ketzler, Kendallynn Campbell, Jacob Quick; (front, left) Ruby McFarland, Olive Brewton.
Submitted photo
The following third graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (back, left) Lily Williams, Ava Stith, Barrett Adams, Brody Rochelle, Sam Voss; (back, left) Emma Albertson, Rayleigh Waldrop, Cesar Tiu-Pinula, Vivienne Casey. Not pictured, Harrison Sanders.
Submitted photo
The following kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word forgiveness: (back, left) Lexi Baker, Brianna Jackson-Williams, Ranger Lowe; (front, left) William Hollowell, Parker Smith, Rebecca VanConnett, Savannah Abram.
0Article Views Remaining
Empower your community, champion local journalism!