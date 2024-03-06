Stalwart defense carries Cards into semifinal

FARMINGTON -- On a night Farmington didn't shoot well, the Cardinals played tough defense and took care of the basketball in beating Magnolia, 53-40, Friday at Cardinal Arena.

The win advances Farmington to the Class 4A State semifinals for the second straight year with unsung contributions from Mason Simpson, who didn't score but proved instrumental in getting the ball across the timeline in the face of pressure and crashed the boards with his typical gangbuster attitude. Simpson finished with 7 rebounds, 4 of them offensive.

"I can't say enough good things about Mason Simpson's ability to handle the ball and rebounding. My God, he's Dennis Rodman for us. He was going after every rebound," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor. "We were getting shots on goal. We didn't shoot it great tonight. In the first half we were 3 for 17. We had seven turnovers, so any time you have under 10 turnovers you're getting shots on goal."

Layne Taylor scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half, while Jaxon Berry added 15 points and 12 rebounds despite fouling out with 10.3 seconds left in the third quarter. Berry stayed in the lineup and played nearly two-and-a-half minutes with four fouls.

"He was dominant on the offensive end. His offensive rebounding pursuit was really good. His ability to attack Junior Williams off the bounce was effective. He helped us handle pressure," Johnny Taylor said.

The Cardinals kept a body on Junior Williams, who scored 18 points in Magnolia's 57-52 first-round win over Joe T. Robinson a day earlier. Williams finished with 4 points, while Berry drew a tough defensive assignment guarding Rodreous Young.

"We held them to three field goals in the first half, which is kind of unheard of. A credit to our coaching staff for watching as much film as they did and figuring out the fact that Junior Williams, Ahmad Davis and Malik Brewer all were going to take the bulk of the shots," Johnny Taylor said. "We knew Rodreous Young would hurt us on some drives. We probably screwed up as coaches by not making a switch. When Jaxon picked up his third foul, we should have put Teeter on Robinson."

Stalwart defense in the first half enabled the Cardinals (34-2) to open up a double digit lead.

Young scored 18 points to lead Magnolia (25-3) but only had 3 in the first half. Magnolia's only points of the first quarter came on free throws and the Panthers didn't get their first field goal until Ahmad Davis' short jumper 40 seconds into the second quarter. Farmington built leads of 10-2 after one period and 27-10 at halftime.

Young knocked down both foul shots on the play where Berry fouled out but Layne Taylor penetrated and knocked down a pull-up jumper in the paint to beat the horn and Farmington held a 44-28 after three quarters.

Brewer thought he had a steal on the opening possession of the fourth quarter but was whistled for kicking the ball. Farmington inbounded and ran 17 more seconds off the clock before drawing a foul on Brewer, which again reset the shot clock. With 52 seconds elapsed in the fourth, Layne Taylor completed the extended possession with a jumper in the paint after getting a defender airborne with a fake.

He scored a fast break lay-in off a steal 17 seconds later and, after a basket by Magnolia, gave the Cardinals their biggest lead when he whizzed a pass to Sam Kirkman, spotted up for a 3-pointer in the left corner which made it 51-30 at the 4:52 mark.

Less than a minute later Layne Taylor picked up his fourth personal foul but played it smart down the stretch, never committing his fifth. His assist to Maddox Teeter for a layup provided the Cardinals a 53-36 cushion with 2:15 to play and the clock eventually ran out on Magnolia.

Although he missed what would have been a spectacular one-handed slam dunk attempt, Teeter blocked several shots, contributed 8 rebounds and scored 4 points.

Farmington 53, Magnolia 40

Magnolia^2^8^18^12^--^40

Farmington^10^17^17^9^--^53

Farmington (34-2): Layne Taylor 11 3-3 28, Jaxon Berry 6 2-4 15, Maddox Teeter 2 0-0 4, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 3, Sam Kirkman 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-7 53.

Morrilton (25-3): Rodreous Young 6 4-8 18, Ahmad Davis 4 5-7 14, Junior Williams 2 0-2 4, Kaleb Roach 1 0-0 2, Malik Brewer 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 11-19 40.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (L. Taylor 3, Berry, Kirkman, Crisman). Magnolia 3 (Young 2, Davis).

Rebounds -- Farmington 34 (Berry 12). Assists -- Farmington 10 (L. Taylor 8).