Storytime in Prairie Grove

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Emma S., 3, of Fayetteville, finds a quiet place to look at a book during Storytime on Feb. 28 at Prairie Grove Public Library. Amanda Thulin, children's librarian, leads the story hour each week at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Emma S., 3, of Fayetteville, finds a quiet place to look at a book during Storytime on Feb. 28 at Prairie Grove Public Library. Amanda Thulin, children's librarian, leads the story hour each week at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Hannah, 5, and her younger sister, Sarah, 4, of Greenland dance with shakers to music during Storytime on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Prairie Grove Public Library. Prairie Grove has a full house of parents, grandparents and children each week.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Hannah, 5, and her younger sister, Sarah, 4, of Greenland dance with shakers to music during Storytime on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Prairie Grove Public Library. Prairie Grove has a full house of parents, grandparents and children each week.