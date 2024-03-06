Tiger kicks

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove kicked off its spring sports season with a boys soccer match against Eureka Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, using Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium. The Tigers lost 6-0, but get to play the duration of their home matches on the newly turfed surface at Prairie Grove's Tiger Den Stadium.

