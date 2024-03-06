Time to fly

File photo The pasture atop Springhill Ranch in Cane Hill becomes an active place for all ages during the annual Cane Hill Kite Festival. The 2024 festival starts at noon, Saturday, March 9, and continues until around 5 p.m. The entry fee is $1 for kids and $2 for adults. It is free to park and watch. Military families (active or retired) also can fly their kites free of charge. Participants can bring their own kites or buy one on the premises from $1-$18. Concessions will be available. In case of inclement weather, the fall-back date is March 16. Springhill Ranch is located across from Cane Hill Post Office on state Highway 45. Cane Hill Kite Festival begins at noon Saturday, March 9 at Springfield Ranch in Cane Hill. 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1