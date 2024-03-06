VIP basketball fan

FARMINGTON -- Have you hugged your Congressman lately?

Farmington head girls basketball coach Brad Johnson was the recipient of a congratulatory bear hug from Congressman Steve Womack in the midst of a jubilant victory dance Saturday.

Womack was among a throng of basketball fans packed into Farmington's Cardinal Arena for the Class 4A State semifinals in Saturday's mid-day session as both Farmington teams, first the girls with a 69-35 rout of Nashville, followed by the boys with a solid 70-53 win over Mills, punched their tickets to Thursday's Class 4A State Finals scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:45 tipoffs, respectively, at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs.

A former play-by-play announcer at KURM, Womack's not an illiterate when it comes to basketball. He's not simply showing up for a photo opportunity; he truly enjoys watching the game at the high school level. The week before Womack was in attendance during the 4A North Regional Tournament at Pea Ridge. He came away suitably impressed with Farmington's throttling of a team the Lady Cardinals battled down to the final seconds in the last two Class 4A State Finals.

Nashville won 42-41 on a last second 3-pointer in 2022. Farmington flipped the script, winning 65-61 last year. Fans from both teams packed the house, anticipating one more epic showdown, but Farmington players had another idea -- give Nashville no chance to build any momentum and invoked the mercy rule with a running clock taking effect 1:22 seconds into the fourth quarter.

"In an evaluation of the game today they're a good ball club. Nashville does not have a lot of size. They've got great guard play and they shoot the ball very well," Womack said, referring to the Scrapperettes' returning core of veteran players.

Nashville's dribble penetration was shut down and so was its 3-point game with the Lady Cardinals checking shots both in the paint and on the perimeter. Shalyn Lyle finished with 13 points, Jessie Lyle had 8, and Caroline Dean was held to 5 points. Aaliyah Hollins, Nashville's only post player with size, had 6 points.

"Farmington's defense stopped those guards from being able to take control of the ball game and then the big girls on the inside made sure that nothing could happen there, so it was a complete dismantling of the Nashville ball club," Womack said.

He was spot on. Farmington's twin towers, of 6-feet-3 Zoey Bershers (18) and Kaycee McCumber (12) combined for 30 points and dominated the paint. Bershers hit three treys. Their teammates complemented them with senior Hannah Moss draining four trifectas for 12 points. Guards Reese Shirey (10 points), Marin Adams (8 points), and J'Myra London (4 ponts) took care of the basketball effectively neutralizing Nashville's pressure.

Naomi Hernandez came off the bench to nail a three while Reese Thornton blocked a shot and added a bucket to put the final stamp on Farmington making its fifth straight appearance in the Class 4A State Finals.

After the game, Womack hugged Johnson and offered his congratulations.

"Brad's got this team going and then as we saw there at the end, the kids he brought in off the bench, they didn't miss a step. In fact, they extended the lead," Womack said.

Womack hung around for the boys game, too, and was as equally excited when coach Johnny Taylor and the Cardinals pulled away from Mills, 70-53, to earn their spot in Thursday's championship contest.

"There are good things happening here at Farmington and I'm very, very proud of what they're doing," Womack said.

Womack likes to interject himself among his constituents and shows up regularly at sporting events across Northwest Arkansas. The fact that basketball fans practice "Freedom of Peaceable Assembly" and "Freedom of Speech" cheering their hearts out every time they attend a game isn't lost on Womack.

"Our Constitution is a remarkable document. It provides everything that we enjoy in life even with all of our warts, even with the challenges facing our country, the ability to come in here into a facility like this, to see the community support, and to give our kids a platform in which they can demonstrate their best talent, it just makes my job so much sweeter to be representing an area of this quality," Womack said.

Don't be surprised if the Congressman shows up at Hot Springs.