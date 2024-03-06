PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mayor David Faulk gave his second State of the City address last week with the theme "We are Prairie Grove" by focusing on 2023 accomplishments, how the town is building community and looking toward new ventures in 2024.

He closed his 15-minute talk Feb. 26 by thanking the administrative team at the city, all employees, the City Council and Planning Commission members and citizens of Prairie Grove.

"My career is an opportunity to confirm the trust you had in me 15 months ago on election day," Faulk said. "I will strive to be the best leader for our beloved city. I will serve the community of Prairie Grove with sanctity of heart, a spirit of faith, and a never-ending endurance."

2023 ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND UPDATES

For 2023, the city issued 168 residential permits and three commercial building permits, along with permits for residential and commercial additions. In all, 150 commercial and 52 residential business licenses were issued in 2023.

Faulk said the Planning Commission approved 1,189 residential lots in 2023, compared to almost 1,500 in 2022.

The city's $8.9 million wastewater expansion is almost complete, which Faulk said, will increase the sewer capacity by 50%, allowing growth for years to come.

Downtown construction has started and, while this will be stressful, Faulk reminded the community the "results will be excellent and provide long-term growth and prosperity to the downtown area of Prairie Grove."

Two new franchise businesses opened along the bypass in 2023, Casey's General Store and Taco Bell.

Faulk said he believes it is important that citizens understand growth along the bypass is imperative as the city invests in an $8 million improvement project for the downtown area.

"The results will be a thriving downtown and a flourishing bypass," he said.

Prairie Grove is a growing city with a small-town charm, he said, that includes walking trails, dog parks, a Saturday farmers market, high school football games, the state park, street dances and the annual Clothesline Fair.

"We are 8,004 and growing. We are blessed to live, work, and raise our families here."

BUILDING COMMUNITY IN PRAIRIE GROVE

Faulk spoke about how different members of the council and chamber are working on ways to improve the community of Prairie Grove.

Council member Chris Powell, who chairs the Parks and Rec Committee, held three committee meetings in 2023 to gather ideas and talk about long-term growth.

Muddy Fork Park now has a playground and bathrooms and a new swing for those with disabilities. The city is working with the school district to improve the tennis courts and ballfields and is getting quotes for a pavilion at Mock Park.

Prairie Grove honors a Buddy Lyle Citizen of the Year and also now recognizes citizens as "Hometown Heroes."

Faulk represents the city as vice president of the Central EMS Executive Committee and is on the advisory council for 1st Class cities with the Arkansas Municipal League.

NEW VENTURES FOR 2024

For 2024, the city plans to recognize a Business of the Month and is planning to create a Prairie Grove Junior Council.

Prairie Grove Police Department will be expanded this year for about $1.2 million and Prairie Grove Senior Center has received a $300,000 grant for improvements and repairs to its facility.

Two committees have been appointed to look at long-term needs for the water department and long-term goals for trash services. Another committee will assist with emergency planning.

Faulk said his goal as mayor remains the same as when he was elected in 2022, "to return that love to the great citizens of this great town."

His final comment in the address before moving on with the rest of the Prairie Grove City Council meeting: "And for one last time tonight... We are Prairie Grove!"