What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

JIGSAW PUZZLE TOURNAMENT

Farmington Public Library will have a Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9. Teams of two will be assigned a new, unopened 500-piece puzzle. Timers start at 11 a.m., participants should arrive by 10:45 a.m. Space is limited. For more information, call the library at 479-267-2674.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FRIENDS OF LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have a "Buy One Get One Free" book sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16. All the books you can put in a bag for $1 or a box for $3, then get a second bag or box of books free. There will be a variety of genres at the sale